FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Truth matters

“Rather than love, than money, than fame, give me truth.” — Henry David Thoreau
“Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.’” — Bible (John 14:6)
Maybe one of you can explain the following statement by Martin Heidegger (German philosopher associated with phenomenology and existentialism). It is beyond my comprehension: “'Truth' is not a feature of correct propositions which are asserted of an 'object' by a human 'subject' and then are 'valid' somewhere, in what sphere we know not. Rather, truth is disclosure of beings through which an openness essentially unfolds. All human comportment and bearing are exposed in its open region.”
In this column I have periodically mentioned that the first condition for a healthy marriage is for the husband and the wife to have a common set of values. They must agree on their basic definition/source of right and wrong. I also suggest that the only set of values that has stood the test of time – that really works – is described by one word: Jesus.
It is important to have a common set of values because trust depends on truth. If I believe my spouse is operating with the same definition of right and wrong, that helps our relationship immensely. A double-minded believer is someone who is constantly living in a state of compromise. The double-minded believer lives for God part of the time, perhaps when it’s convenient or comfortable. The rest of the time the double-minded believer lives for something else – which could be selfish desires, work, anything.
Perhaps the worst example of a double-minded marriage partner is one who behaves one way in church, and maybe even in public, but at home they are self-centered and thoughtless. As far as they are concerned their marriage partner serves only one purpose – to meet the double-minded person’s needs. But all of us are susceptible to being double minded.
John Eckhart, with Crusaders Ministries, says, “Double-mindedness affects our ability to honor and stay true to (our marriage) covenant. Covenant requires stability, loyalty, and faithfulness. How can we walk in covenant if we are double-minded? How can we have strong covenant relationships if we are double-minded? God is a covenant-keeping God, and our relationship with Him is based on covenant. Marriage is a covenant between a husband and a wife.”
Part of the marriage covenant is that the two become one. The Bible (Ephesians 5:25) says: “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself up for her,….” No double-minded person can do that – the loyalties are divided. The same applies to the wife.
One marriage ministry, For Your Marriage, promotes the idea that “A covenant is a commitment which God initiates.” In other words, we don’t have the ability to enter into a covenant agreement without God’s truth in our lives. We are naturally self-protective and a marriage where husband and wife look out for themselves first is a marriage headed for disaster.
When Jesus said He is the truth (see quote above), everyone must have wondered what He was talking about. How can a person say He is the truth? The Merriam-Webster dictionary definitions of the truth are: 1. being in accordance with the actual state of affairs; 2. conformable to an essential reality, and 3. fully realized or fulfilled. In other words, Jesus was saying that He is reality. As John 1:1 says, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” The Bible is full of “truths,” and we can accept them as “truths” because they ultimately come from Jesus (the Word).
“Without truth as an underpinning, and when Christianity is diminished in society, there is room for inequality, slavery, eugenics, dehumanization, and moral relativism. These are very real concepts that impact our daily lives. Please be a person who lives by absolute truth in your morals, ethical decision-making, and your Christian living.” — Blaise Pascal (French mathematician, physicist, inventor, philosopher, writer and Catholic theologian in the 1600’s).