FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Tips for effective communication

“You can change your world by changing your words ... Remember, death and life are in the power of the tongue.” — Joel Osteen
“Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.” — Bible (Ephesians 4:29)
We have all observed couples sitting together in a restaurant with their attention focused on their cell phones. Sometimes the two may actually be texting each other – while next to each other! Often, they are texting with people elsewhere. The actual verbal communication between the two of them is minimal. We are in an age when there is so much information and so little real communication.
One of the major problems with texting is that we really aren’t listening. Some experts say that up to 90% of our communication comes from nonverbal cues, and there aren’t many nonverbal cues in texting.
The first suggestion for effective communication is to put the cell phone down.
H. Norman Wright, in his book “Communication – Key to Your Marriage,” gives us some suggestions to improve our listening.
First of all, real listening means you’re not thinking about what you’re going to say when he or she stops talking. It’s very easy to justify listening with half an ear because we want to be able to provide a good response. However, by only half listening we may be unable to listen “between the lines,” which is where so much real communication takes place. Our response may not be in sync with what the speaker was saying; it’s primarily driven by our own preconceived opinions.
Real listening also means that you are accepting what is being said, without judging what is being said or how it’s being said. The other person’s communication style is probably different from yours, which doesn’t make it wrong, but it does mean that we truly have to listen with empathy. The other person may not be the best communicator, but that doesn’t mean we turn them off. Perhaps as we listen, we can help them better articulate what they are really trying to say.
Acceptance doesn’t mean you agree with what’s being said. It means that we are willing to accept that the speaker is expressing their thoughts and feelings, and to them they are likely very real and important.
In order to demonstrate that we are listening it is helpful to repeat back to them what they have said and even to express what you think they were feeling while they were speaking to you. When we do this, we are showing a real interest in our spouse’s feelings and opinions and attempting to understand those feelings from their perspective.
Our culture today seems to be focused on rejecting those opinions and ideas that we don’t agree with. The decision that opinions and ideas are unacceptable does not seem to be based any particular standard; it’s strictly arbitrary. When it comes to marriage and family relationships, the standard that has been, is and will always be the Bible. It can’t be canceled. That’s been tried many times and the Bible comes through even stronger. Love your spouse as you love yourself and listen.
On Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 9-11:30 a.m., FAMCO will present a workshop on communication in the family. The event will be in the Life Choices Pregnancy Care facility located at 1900 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC (behind McDonald’s). The cost is $5 per person, paid at the door. Snacks will be provided.
The workshop will feature Larry Glover, retired Air Force certified behavioral health counselor and licensed drug and alcohol substance abuse counselor, with over 35 years of experience working with military service members, retirees and families.
Please let us know that you will be there. The ultimate guide to healthy communication is Psalm 19:14: “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer.”
If what we say is acceptable to God, it will be what our spouse needs to hear.