FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: The father factor

"A father's presence is more important than a father's provision." — Paul Strozier
"He will turn the hearts of the fathers to their children, and the hearts of the children to their fathers." — Bible (Malachi 4:6)
The following information was recently published by the National Fatherhood Initiative. There is a crisis in America. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 18.3 million children, 1 in 4, live without a biological, step or adoptive father in the home. Consequently, there is a “father factor” in nearly all of the societal ills facing America today. Research by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that when a child is raised in a father-absent home, he or she is affected in the following ways:
• Poverty: Four times greater risk of poverty.
• Teen pregnancy: Seven times more likely to become pregnant as a teen.
• Behavioral problems: More likely to have behavioral problems.
• Child abuse: More likely to face abuse and neglect.
• Mom-child health: Two times greater risk of infant mortality.
• Substance abuse: More likely to abuse drugs and alcohol.
• Incarceration: More likely to go to prison.
• Child obesity: Two times more likely to suffer obesity.
• Crime: More likely to commit crime.
• Education: Two times more likely to drop out of high school.
As we think about Father’s Day, two questions come to mind. How can we honor our fathers? What is the father’s role in the family today? Perhaps a simple way to put it is blessings and expectations for fathers. I believe the two questions are closely coupled. We honor our fathers most by encouraging them to carry out God’s design for husband and father.
As the statistics above show, many children are being raised without a father, and the consequences are significant and not good. Why is it that so many fathers are absent from the home? Simply put, the woman gets pregnant, has the child and thus has a built-in sense of responsibility (which often diminishes quickly). The father of the child doesn’t feel needed and withdraws himself, either mentally or physically. This is particularly true when the father and the mother are not married, which is often the case.
Dr. Emerson Eggerichs authored a book titled “Love and Respect.” The title of his book is directly related to Ephesians 5:33: “However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.” Of course we all want and need to believe that we are loved, but the Bible gives added emphasis to the importance of respecting the man in his role as leader of the family.
Dr. Eggerichs provides an acronym to help us remember some ways to respect the husband/father in the family: C-H-A-I-R-S.
• Conquest: Appreciate his desire to work and achieve. Men and women, in a very general sense, are driven by two different needs: Men want to conquer and women want to connect. These needs aren’t exclusive, but they tend to dominate, especially in stressful situations.
• Hierarchy: Appreciate his desire to protect and provide. Ideally the drive to conquer is driven first of all by the need to protect and care for his family. God has placed his as head in that sense; the buck stops with him.
• Authority: Appreciate his desire to serve and to lead. The man has the innate desire to make the decisions for the family. This should of course include input from all involved, but there has to be an ultimate decision maker
• Insight: Appreciate his desire to analyze and counsel. Society today tends to downplay the input from the man in the family. The male perspective is usually different from the female thought process.
• Relationship: Appreciate his desire for shoulder-to-shoulder friendship. Men have a different need for friendship than women. As noted above, women are good at connecting. Men tend to need a few close friends in which to confide.
• Sexuality: Appreciate his desire for sexual intimacy. This needs no further emphasis.
The bottom line is we need to recover a sense of the importance of the father in the home and to make sure the father understands it.