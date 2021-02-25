FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: The blame game

“It makes one a better person to have had hardships and to have overcome hardships and not to blame anybody else for your mistakes.” — Maureen Forrester
“Why do you look at the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye?" — Bible (Matthew 7:3)
Several years ago, two young girls sued McDonald’s because they became overweight from eating there frequently. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed in court but apparently raised a lot concern in the restaurant chains about future similar lawsuits.
Of course, we are familiar with Adam and Eve eating the fruit from the tree and then putting the blame on the other person or the devil for “making” them do it.
Blame, or rather the effort to avoid being blamed, seems to be in vogue now. Interesting – I ran across this quote from John F. Kennedy way back in 1958: “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”
The desire to blame others usually arises from our unwillingness to accept responsibilities for our own actions. Blame-shifting is one of the biggest reasons couples have a hard time resolving their marital conflicts.
The world we live in today doesn’t do a very good job of encouraging people to admit their failings and seek help. If a problem of any kind is reported in the paper the first question is who should get the blame.
We all do it at one time or another. But that doesn’t mean we should. Because the answer to the problem is never in finding who to blame. The answer, whatever the problem, is always found when someone takes responsibility. Then we can work on getting the real answer to the problem. The answer may be in correcting someone’s behavior, but not in destroying the person in the process.
Many times, couples come to marriage counseling for their marriage problems with their own ideas of fixing the marriage by fixing their spouse. While neither husband or wife claim to have achieved perfection, they are set on believing their marriage problems are the other person’s fault. Each one will admit to the things they do wrong, but they weigh their own faults in a balance against their spouse’s faults and the balance always leans in their favor.
Too often couples are caught up with being right fighters and pointing the blame towards each other when they should accept the fact that it is not about who is wrong – it is about what is wrong.
Marriage is a gift and when everything is right, we get to receive the blessings of what marriage brings into our lives. But when there is a problem in the marriage, we have to let go of what we want to receive and focus on what we can give. And taking our responsibility for what we can do to resolve a conflict is the best thing we can give (ideas from Redeeming Marriages website).
Conflicts (differences of opinion?) will occur in any marriage, so before they occur, sit down together and admit that you aren’t perfect and you hope and pray your spouse doesn’t expect you to be perfect. In fact, you will need his/her help dealing with your imperfections frequently. Talk about handling disagreements and differences peacefully, believing that you can work it out together.
Talk about forgiveness. Recognize that you entered this relationship “for better or worse” and you are going to love your spouse unconditionally. You will work with each other and help each other no matter what. In most cases conflicts occur because we live in a fallen world where the pressures constantly drive us to be self-protective.
The ultimate answer to any successful marriage comes from Ephesians 5 in the Bible: “Wives, subject yourselves to your own husbands, as to the Lord ... Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself up for her.”