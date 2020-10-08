FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Surviving chaos and uncertainty together

“I have great belief in the fact that whenever there is chaos, it creates wonderful thinking. I consider chaos a gift.” — Septima Poinsette Clark
“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.” — Bible (John 14:27)
Dr. Jay Earles is a board-certified clinical health psychologist who provides psychological services at Hope Community Counseling Center, a ministry of Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene in Graniteville. Earles will be presenting some very timely and useful information at a short but very informative seminar to help us deal with the chaos and uncertainty our families are living in today.
The seminar is Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Life Choices Pregnancy Care Center facility at 1900 Whiskey Road.The cost is $5 per person, paid at the door. Please join us. You will be glad you did.
When it comes to dealing with chaos and uncertainty, following is a synopsis of some ideas from mother and writer Jennifer Fulwiler:
• Do the best to optimize the time you have.Also use this as a time to evaluate your self and your family life. Set goals for yourself and your family. See if you can make the “new normal” better than the old. Don’t spend all your time in front of the TV. Get your creative juices flowing. This may be an ideal time to spend time with your spouse and child in doing things you haven’t done before.
• If you are more confined than usual, work with one another so each has their own space as needed. Perhaps this is a good time to accomplish some things around the house (or elsewhere) that you’ve been putting off. In any case, be more flexible. Go with the flow more. Now is a good chance to learn more and more about what’s good about our family and to avoid criticism. We are all different and that’s what makes life exciting. Let’s learn to share and enjoy the differences.
• One lesson we’ve all received during this time is that life is uncertain and we really aren’t in control. Then recognize that there is one who knows what’s happening. For many reasons He is letting it happen, but He wants us to call out to Him in the midst of our troubles and learn to trust Him more. As Mrs. Fulwiler puts it, “Our first goal as individuals is to be close to God, our second goal is to draw each other and our family to God.”
• Take some time to evaluate your reactions to all that’s going on. Are you an introvert or an extrovert? Extroverts tend to get energized when more is going on. They need social interaction, and that is more difficult these days. Perhaps arranging more limited-attendance gatherings is a better option at this time. In any case, continue to reach out to others, either by phone or in person if possible.
Introverts, on the other hand, need quiet times for themselves. Being cooped up in a confined space or minimizing the socializing times isn’t quite as traumatic for them. If both personalities exist in the family now is the time to talk together about meeting each other’s needs: some time together and some time apart.
This is a time to be concerned about others, especially those who are suffering in some particular way, particularly from COVID-19. For many, including myself, the main impact the virus is one of extreme fatigue. I just didn’t want to do anything for about four weeks. I just wanted to be left alone. For some we may be able to provide assistance, going shopping or running errands for them. However, this is not a time to run ragged meeting the needs of others. Probably the most important thing we can do is pray for one another. God does answer prayers!