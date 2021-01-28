FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Priorities are essential

“We live in a changing world, but we need to be reminded that the important things have not changed, and the important things will not change if we keep our priorities in proper order.” — S. Truett Cathy
“But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” — Bible (Matthew 6:33)
Warren Buffett, a prolific investor and the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has built a fortune of wealth – a net worth close to $89.2 billion. He claims his success is based to a large part on what he calls the 5/25 strategy.
• Step 1: Write down your top 25 goals.
• Step 2: Draw a circle around your top 5 most important goals.
• Step 3: Focus on your top 5 goals and say no to the rest.
Buffet then goes on to emphasize that “Everything you didn’t circle just became your ‘avoid at all cost list.’ No matter what, these things get no attention from you until you’ve succeeded with your top 5.”
The Bible talks a lot about priorities. Consider the following words:
• “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect” (Romans 12:2).
• “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also” (Luke 12:34).
• “You shall have no other gods before me” (Exodus 20:3).
In response to the question “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” Jesus said, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself. All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”
Whether you are striving for success in business or your family, priorities are essential. As the Cheshire Cat says in Alice in Wonderland:
Alice: “Where should I go?"
The Cheshire Cat: "That depends on where you want to end up."
If you are satisfied with the status quo, then just keeping marching in place; let things happen to you as they will.
Patrick Morley, in his book “The Christian Man,” suggests five priorities to focus on:
• The first priority is loving God. Put another way, who is in charge of your life? If it’s you, you may want to reconsider. Historically, anyone who has set his priorities unilaterally has failed. I suggest giving God a chance. Read the Bible, which tells us about God’s character. The Bible isn’t primarily a rule book; it tells us about God’s love for us, how He has demonstrated it and His expectations for us. Assemble together with others who are also seeking to know God more and to be obedient to Him.
• The second priority, also contained in the “greatest commandment,” is to love others. That starts with our family, our spouse and then our children. Our resources, and especially our time, should first focus on the needs of our family. As the story goes, the business man on his death bed doesn’t wish he had spent more time at work. Then we reach out into the community, loving, encouraging and supporting others with the gifts God has given us.
• The third priority is our vocation. God created us to be doers, “to subdue the earth.” Our work should be a platform to minister, no matter what we do. We do our work with excellence, as a witness to the world. We care for our family and provide for them.
• The fourth priority is our money and how we handle it. It fits in with the first three priorities, which define how we use our money. The Bible contains over 2,000 verses dealing with money and possessions.
• The fifth priority is ministry. I would tend to connect it with our vocation, but a good way to distinguish the two is recognize that our vocation provides our financial resources, and our ministry (or avocation) tells us how to use our resources.