FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Positive communication

“Sticks and stones will break our bones, but words will break our hearts.” — Robert Fulghum
“Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.” — Bible (Ephesians 4:29)
Julien Mirivel, with the University of Michigan’s Center for Positive Organizations, presents some very beneficial information on how to improve our communication. He tells of research done on two companies: one with a lot of conflict and turnover and low morale and the other with a positive culture.
In the organization with problems, the emails sounded like this:
“The meeting is at 3 p.m.” That was it.
In the other organization, the communication was more along the lines of:
“Hi everybody. Hope you are doing well. Looking forward to seeing you at our meeting on Friday at 3 p.m. Have a great week. Warmly, John”
Whether we are in a work setting or in a more informal setting, the way we communicate can really affect the quality of our lives. Here are some of Mr. Mirivel’s suggestions.
1. Greet to create human contact. Communication should be more than just to transmit information. As we communicate, we have an opportunity to create pleasurable – or not so pleasurable – experiences and memories. We establish and enhance relationships. The place where communication should be the most respectful and inspiring is in the family. A smile and a pleasant greeting first thing in the morning are much better and inspiring than a grumpy hmmppp! One can make and the other can break your day.
2. Ask to discover the unknown. We not only let the other person speak first, but we are actually interested in what they are saying. “We are putting ourselves in a position to discover more, to learn from a position of humility and curiosity.” Closed-ended questions, e.g. “Do you want Cheerios or Wheaties?” shut things down, whereas open-ended questions, e.g. “What are you looking forward to today?” open things up and encourage the other person to share more.
3. Compliment to affect people’s sense of self. Sincere and meaningful compliments are a tremendous encouragement. Just the fact that we are listening to someone attentively gives them a feeling of self-worth. I think the best compliment one can receive is the knowledge that someone has listened to them with a sincere desire to hear and understand them and where they are coming from.
4. Disclose to deepen relationships. Mr. Mirivel mentions a second important truth about communication that we often neglect or forget. “The second important truth about communication is that the connection and closeness we feel with others is not a state that we can hold on to; it’s something we do. And the way we go about enacting this sense of love and collegiality is by the act of disclosure: revealing how we think, how we feel, and who we are in an authentic way. “It has to be communication that’s truthful, honest, and personal, that reflects what you think and what you value. It has to have integrity, and, more importantly, it has to be human. The more your experience can reflect our common humanity, the more it’s likely to resonate with other people when it’s spoken.”
5. Encourage to give support. As noted above, whether we are talking or listening, we have the opportunity to support others. We communicate to show affection. We can love without necessarily agreeing. When our spouse is facing challenges (that we haven’t created) encouragement can consist of simply listening and being there to lean on. We don’t have many answers. We just love them.
6. Listen to transcend differences. Listening carefully, especially in times of conflict, can help us realize that we may not be in as much disagreement as we thought. We learn to withhold judgement and be open to the ideas and concerns of others. We may not agree, but we understand, and we love and care for them no matter what.