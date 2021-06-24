FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Parenting 101

“At the end of the day, the most overwhelming key to a child's success is the positive involvement of parents.” — Jane D. Hull
“Hear, my son, your father's instruction, and forsake not your mother's teaching, for they are a graceful garland for your head and pendants for your neck.” — Bible (Proverbs 1:8-9)
Joe, a young teenage boy, was hurting. His girlfriend had just broken up with him, and he felt like his world had come to an end. As he sat in front of the TV he tried to keep from crying. His father noticed his behavior and asked what the problem was. He tried to tell his father about breaking up with his girlfriend but his father belittled him, even made fun of him, and told him just to get over it.
Thinking back on my teen years, as long ago as that was, I sympathize with Joe. At that age, relationships are all-important and problems in boy-girl relationships can be especially traumatic. Mrs. Leia Joseph, parent, teacher and crisis counselor for teens, says the “one over-arching theme that greatly helps or hinders teens is their perception of love and support from their parents.” She highlights six principles she has learned along the way.
1. Be relational but not their best friend. God has created us for relationships. He created us to love Him and to love one another. Young people want relationships, but they are also very sensitive to the progress of those relationships. They are not sure of themselves and can be easily hurt. Quoting Mrs. Joseph, “(Your children) don’t want you to treat them like a best friend; they need you to be their parent … And they need a different kind of parent than when they were 10.”
2. Convey enjoyment of them. Even though we must be the disciplinarian at times, our children need to know that we not only love them, but we enjoy them. We enjoy being with them. We can accomplish this by entering into their hobbies and interests.
3. Understand the impact of technology. I grew up without a cellphone. Communication was in person or on the phone. The internet and cellphones didn’t exist. “Fast forward to today, and teens can interact on screens in the privacy of their bedrooms at night while their parents sleep … Seek to learn and understand the technologies your child is using and the mountains of temptation that face her and her peers.
“Further, you can begin to help them learn a healthy stewardship of their time and attention, which may carry them through college and beyond. Whether you specify a nightly time that your teen turns in electronics, or monitor their usage through Covenant Eyes or some other protective accountability program, teens need your help navigating the challenges that face them due to technology, particularly in self-control.”
4. Expect mistakes to occur. Teens will make mistakes just like parents do. We all live in a fallen world. Sometimes we just have to let them fail. If the failure is also sinful in nature, we must work with our teens so they learn the difference between right and wrong without feeling condemned. As early as possible our children need to know there is an absolute, there is a right and wrong, and the Bible helps us determine the difference.
5. Care deeply, but care about other things too. Parents have other interests besides their children. Our children need to learn to respect our times away from them. However, they also need to be assured that we will be there no matter what if they need us
6. Trust that God’s plan outshines your dreams. We want the best for our children, and that means leaving them in God’s hands. We pray and are the best parents we can be, following God’s plan. However, our children have free will and we must “Be faithful by loving and caring for them today, and trust God to ultimately write a better story for your child than you could imagine.”