FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: May God bless mothers

“All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." — Abe Lincoln
“Let your father and mother be glad; let her who bore you rejoice.” — Proverbs 23:22-25
Husband and wife visited a counselor for some advice. The wife said her husband took good care of her and was faithful to her, but he never told her he loved her. The husband said he had told his wife when they married that he loved her, and if that ever changed, he would let her know.
In general women are more relational than men. To put it simply and as a general rule, women like to connect and men like to conquer. Women enjoy getting together just to get together. Men usually need a more specific purpose. The consequence of this difference may be that in marriage, while the wife is looking for more frequent and intimate conversations with her husband, her husband feels like he’s done his job marrying her and now he’s doing his job taking care of her. Conversation is not at the top of his list. His wife begins to feel insecure in his love for her.
In Ephesians (Chapter 5) we read the following: “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself up for her.” The word love in the original language is agape, which means an unconditional and undying love; it never ceases. Later on, in the same chapter, we read: “Nevertheless let each individual among you also love his own wife even as himself…” Here again is that same word for love – agape.
Shaunti and Jeff Feldhahn, in their book “For Men Only,” provide four suggestions for dealing with the wife’s insecurities. Whether or not it’s justified, when the wife begins to feel insecure, she also begins to wonder “Does he really love me?” Then it’s up to the husband to reassure her that he really does love her.
1. During conflict, reassure her of your love. Men tend to pull away in the midst of conflict to process things. Women are more likely to react exactly opposite – they need togetherness; they don’t want to handle their insecurities alone. The Feldhahns suggest that the husband should simply say something like “I’m angry right now, and I need some space, but I want you to know: We’re okay.” Ultimately, however, the husband must come back to his wife, without being reminded, to address the original issue and work together towards resolution.
2. If she’s upset, realize that she doesn’t need space – she needs a hug. Quoting the Feldhahns, “All I want is him to know that half the time I’m just as confused as he is. Instead of getting upset and leaving me alone to ’calm down,’ I just want him to come close and give me a huge hug and let me know he loves me and he wants me to feel better again.” Although the husband wants to quickly fix the “problem” and move on, the relationship would be better served if he would get out of the fix-it mode for the moment and just love on his wife.
3. If she needs to talk about the relationship, the husband should attempt to listen without becoming defensive. This is not easy to do; the husband often feels like he is being criticized and he wants to defend his position. The better solution is to listen to the wife’s comments without judgement and then offer to work together to reach a mutually agreeable solution.
4. If she is being difficult, don’t stop – he must keep reassuring her of his love. Even though it may appear that she is pushing him away, often closeness is what she most wants. Above all she wants to know that she is loved.
Men and women are different (regardless of what the world is saying)! Marriages will succeed when we follow God’s plan of loving each other where we are and then working together to make the marriage the success we both want.