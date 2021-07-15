FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Marriage and a puzzle

“We need a plan if we are to fit our lives, marriages and families together in a purposeful design.” — Dennis Rainey
“‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.’” — Bible (Jeremiah 29:11-13)
Benjamin Franklin is the author of quote which is a favorite of mine: “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail!” However, just any old set of plans may not yield the correct result. You’ve all heard the story of the man who had a map to help him find his way around New York. However, he was totally lost; the map was for Chicago. Two basic requirements for accomplishing anything successfully are (1) a plan, (2) that will help us achieve our goal.
Dennis Rainey, in his book “Staying Close,” provides a great illustration for the importance of a plan that takes us where we want to go.
He divided his sixth grade Sunday class into three groups. Each group had to assemble a 1,000-piece puzzle without talking. For the first group he set up the puzzle box cover with the picture on the front so they would know what the puzzle was supposed to look like.
For the second group he also set up a puzzle box cover but he did not tell them it was for another puzzle.
For the third group, he did not give them any box top as a guide. They started to protest but he reminded there was to be no talking.
The members of the first group were frustrated with the no-talking rule, but they made steady progress and got motivated as they saw the outline of the picture emerging. The second group kept trying to use the picture on the box, but nothing worked. They became very frustrated and one boy whispered in Rainey’s ear “You gave us the wrong picture.” Rainey just smiled and reminded him he wasn’t to talk.
The third group was lost. Quoting Rainey, “Because the group had no picture at all to go by, each kid was doing his own thing. There wasn’t even an attempt at teamwork and, of course, there was no progress. Some members just sat individually, randomly searching for two pieces that seemed to fit. Two of the boys were so bored they started launching puzzle pieces like miniature frisbees across the room. Others just lay there with their eyes closed. Hopelessness hung in the air.”
The above illustration is very applicable to our world today. I might add my own addendum and say that some of the kids in the third group started cramming pieces together that clearly didn’t fit and then became visibly angry when the other kids didn’t go along with their “pattern.”
To a large extent our society today has forsaken the one and only plan that works – God’s Word. Some have replaced it with arbitrary rules that vary with people, places, time, etc. Others seem to have chosen to operate with no plan at all, and the result is chaos – for them and all those around them.
Bringing the discussion more to the personal level, two people living together have basically three choices. They can just decide to hook up together, each looking for that which benefits them the most. The result is usually chaos and ultimately, they go their own ways.
The second has them marrying, hoping that the extra level of commitment will make the difference. But they are still pretty much following their own rules, pursuing success as they have defined it. It’s a 50/50 marriage at most – which always falls short.
The third choice is doing it God’s way. “A cord of three strands is not quickly broken” (Ecclesiastes 4:12).
Let God be in charge; His plan works!