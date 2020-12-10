FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Listen to one another

“It’s always too early to quit.” — Norman Vincent Peale
“And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds.” — Bible (Hebrews 10:24)
When a man and a woman get married it is expected that they are committed to their relationship and want to make it last. There is an increasing trend in marriages today, however, to seek first one’s own happiness, and then that of the spouse.
One of the tools FAMCO uses when working with couples planning on marriage is a Prepare/Enrich assessment where the two are separately asked a series of questions and then they discuss their answers together. Summarizing the questions:
• Am I willing to make a lifetime commitment?
• Am I willing to do whatever it takes to improve our relationship?
• Do I think my partner has the same level of commitment?
You would think the answers would always be a very strong YES, but that’s not always the case. Some are uncertain of their own ability to commit for life, especially if they have a history of problematic relationships. They may also be uncertain about their partner’s feelings. Emotions are good now, but will they last?
Following are some questions that help us assess where we are in our commitment to marriage, good for both those heading to marriage and especially for those who are already married and dealing with challenges and questions.
1. Do you want your marriage to succeed? One of the partners may be experiencing some real pain and the desire to continue may be diminishing. If there are trust issues, it becomes even more difficult. Unfortunately, much of the worldly advice today says if you aren’t happy in your marriage, then end it. Those thinking of marriage may be observing all the divorced couples and wondering if it’s really worth it – just hook up, minimize commitment and quit when the going gets tough.
If you leave God’s plan for your life out of the picture, you’re on your own, and it’s tough! Bring God into the picture and you have reason for and significant help in maintaining your commitment and developing a strong and happy marriage. God’s definition of success is different from ours. Reading the 5th chapter of Ephesians in the Bible makes it clear that a successful marriage comes when each is dedicated to encouraging and supporting the other.
2. What are the most important marriage issues we should improve? After deciding you both want your marriage to succeed, it’s time to ask the tough question – what is holding the success or our marriage back? For one it may be the division of responsibilities around the home. For the other it may be trust. Disagreement on issues isn’t the end; bringing them to the surface in a non-threatening manner and respectful manner with a willing to discuss and learn is an important step in the right direction. Issues such as infidelity are difficult, but even they can be overcome through commitment to change and forgiveness (and often only with God’s help for husband and wife).
3. What needs are we failing to meet? One reason we become unhappy in a relationship is because a need is not being met. One spouse may feel the need is a non-issue, just not important, but if the other thinks it’s important, it is to both. Only serious discussion by both can resolve the issue(s).
4. Why did we originally fall in love? This topic can be entered with a light heart at first. Memories take us back to positive thoughts and positive feelings. It can be fun to discuss the good old days and share a laugh. The discussion can then proceed to restoring the fun times, which may have fallen by the wayside.
The challenge here may be that we fell in love for the wrong reasons, be it sex or rebounding from a previous bad relationship. Hopefully in time your relationship has grown to be on more solid grounds, but the sincere and heart-felt discussion may be needed first.