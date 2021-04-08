FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Let God be in charge

“Some single mind must be master, else there will be no agreement in anything.” — Abraham Lincoln
“A cord of three strands is not quickly torn apart.” — Bible (Ecclesiastes 4:12b)
Jack and Jill have been married for several years and have two children. Jack and Jill both work outside the home. They try to balance their time in caring for their children, getting them to day care/school and what/where ever else is needed. The children came along shortly after they married, and the children have been their primary focus.
Early into their marriage Jack and Jill noticed something that they missed during their courtship days – their personalities have some significant differences. Jack is the disciplinarian and has a fairly regimented life style; Jill is much more relaxed and easy going. Jack and Jill have frequent arguments about raising their children, particularly when it comes to addressing poor behavior.
A major contributor to the problems Jack and Jill are having is their inability to communicate. They never learned to get below the surface, to really understand what the other was saying. Although Jack and Jill attend church and believe in God, He has been marginalized in their lives; they only remember Him on Sundays. As a result, their relationship exhibits the characteristics of a partnership, both in financing their household needs and in raising their children.
As an analogy, consider a small company owned by two partners, we’ll call Henry and Harry. They entered their partnership with the same overall vision, that of being successful in making and marketing a product on which they both agreed. For a while the company was a success. The rules were simple: They worked together to produce the product and sell it on the local market.
As their company grew, however, the number of employees increased and so did their market. Differences in their business styles became more apparent. Harry was a perfectionist and wanted to make sure everything they sold was the best. It took more time, but Harry felt it was worth it. Henry, on the other hand, was into sales and getting the product out the door and into the hands of the buyer as quickly as possible. He wanted the product to be good, but his quality standards were different than Harry’s.
Harry and Henry were finding it difficult to convince the other that their business strategy was the best for the company. Rather than sitting down and discussing their different ideas and merging them to produce a quality product in a timely fashion, they each argued that their ideas were best. What made it more difficult was the absence of a third party who could provide guidelines and rules to help them in their decision-making process and the way they treated each other. No one was available to assure them that they were headed in the right direction or even to help them identify what the right direction was. They were their own advocates and watching out for their own interests was their number one goal.
Unfortunately, many marriages today face problems similar to those described above. People enter into a relationship with ideas of what that relationship should look like. They also believe themselves to be the primary determinants in the proper behaviors to make the relationship succeed. As a result, many couples “hook up” and even start a family just to find out if the relationship will work and if they even want to get married. For many of them “marriage” doesn’t add anything significant to the relationship.
Many of these relationships, including marriages, don’t work because God is left out of the equation and hence the individuals feel responsible for providing for and looking out for themselves. They are number one and their “partner” is number two.
Marriages will be successful only to the extent that God is involved as the ruler, arbitrator and comforter for the husband and wife and children. God’s design works; there is no guarantee for any other form of intimate relationship between a man and a woman.