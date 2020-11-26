FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: How should we behave?

“Rather than love, than money, than fame, give me truth.” — Henry David Thoreau
“Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life;…’” — Bible (John 14:6)
In this column we attempt to deal with what it takes to make relationships successful, particularly in marriages and families. The hope is that the information we are presenting truthfully helps us achieve that goal. A question to be addressed in this effort is what it means to be successful. The simple example in marriage would be whether we define success as making me happy or making my mate happy.
How do we arrive at the answer to our question about what success in marriage looks like? Is it arbitrary and dependent on the whims of the personalities involved? Or is there a way which is truly the right way to achieve a successful relationship? What is the truth?
The world tells us the truth, at least in the case of relationships, is arbitrary and dependent on many factors and may change with our whims. In this column we take the approach that there is indeed a tried and tested “true” way to have successful relationships. We believe the best route to success is to follow the truths embodied in the person of Jesus Christ and His teachings. That said, writer Lesli White suggests five principles or truths that will help us in our relationships.
The first and most important truth is Love, as defined by God. God’s love is unconditional, and God tells us we are to love others with that same unconditional love. “This form of love is sacrificial and self-giving. True love is about putting the other person's needs before your own.” God’s love is also an active love, in that it continues to encourage and assist us in the growth process.
The second important truth on which to build our relationships is Forgiveness. We must learn to forgive those who "trespass against us," though this can be very hard to do, particularly if the “trespass” involves some kind of harm to us. We are taught to forgive through Jesus' death on a cross. Christ died on the cross so our sins would be forgiven while also asking His father to forgive His tormenters. Because God has forgiven us, we too should forgive others.
Faithfulness is a third attribute of successful relationships. Faithfulness in relationships means we will stick to our commitments no matter what. It’s like unconditional love. When we say we will do something we must follow through with what we’ve promised. Remember the “till death do us part” of the marriage vows? Faithfulness is first of all to the relationship and then specifically to our spouse in every way. Faithfulness and trust are linked closely together. When our spouse demonstrates faithfulness to us we know they can be trusted.
The fourth attribute, Understanding, may seem a little strange, but it is extremely important in any relationship. As we’ve discussed many times in this column, we have a tendency in any conversation to focus on what we are saying (or about to say) and not on what the other person is saying. As Stephen Covey has told us, “seek first to understand and then to be understood.” I find that in so many problem-relationships what’s missing is a true understanding of the concerns of the other person. As Lesli White says, “Sometimes, our egos get in the way of understanding those who we love and care about. We often have a need to be right that makes what others think and feel so wrong for us. Empathy, for example holds many relationships together. It allows us to slow down and walk in the shoes of those we love.”
Finally, and what ties everything together for many of us, is Joy. Our joy come from the Lord first, and it is so encouraging and uplifting to demonstrate and to see demonstrated joy in our relationships. As Paul says in the Bible, “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice!”