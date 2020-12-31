FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Have a joy-full new year

“Joy is the holy fire that keeps our purpose warm and our intelligence aglow.” — Helen Keller
“Do not sorrow, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.” — Bible (Nehemiah 8:9-10)
The Bible contains a letter written by Paul to the Philippians, citizens of the city of Philippi. In this letter the words joy and rejoice are found more times than in any of his other letters. Paul wrote this letter while he was imprisoned for his beliefs.
Tradition tells us that the prison in Philippi was subterranean. Prisoners, their guards and their provisions were lowered through an opening the size of a manhole, which was the only means of entrance and exit. Rain and debris easily dropped into this “house of darkness.” Neither animal waste nor that of the prisoners found its way out easily. Paul clearly was not in a very delightful place when he was writing about joy. The fact that he could convey so much joyful emotion in a letter in such a dim place tells us the joy definitely did not come from his external circumstances.
Paul makes a similar (and confirming) statement in his second letter to the Corinthians: “In all our affliction, I am overflowing with joy” (vs 7:4). Elsewhere in the Bible we find the following: “Consider it all joy, my brothers and sisters, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance" (James 1:2).
We often hear of the desire to be happy in the family and in whatever we are doing. Joy is a word that doesn’t appear as frequently in our daily conversations. In the Christmas season just past we all looked for a little happiness after a very stressful year. But hopefully we all sang a few songs about the joy in our hearts. Our families would all benefit from a more concentrated application of joy as opposed to happiness. In the New American Standard version of the Bible, the word happy appears 19 times; the word joy appears 260 times. Consider the following thoughts.
“One of the very obvious differences between happiness and joy is that happiness tends to be achieved externally, while joy is something achieved internally. For example, we can feel happy when we receive something like a gift or achieve something like awards or honors. These things are external or belong to the surface of our lives. It is not something deeper but, rather, superficial.
“Joy, on the other hand, is something deeper. It is something we feel internally in our lives as human beings. For example, when we feel great joy when we worship God the Father and when we feel great joy when we remember our Lord Jesus Christ dying on the cross to save us from sins.
“Joy is something to do with our inner nature rather than the outer nature of our human character. John 15:11 says we are reminded by this, ‘I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and that your joy may be complete.’
“Happiness Is External, Joy Is Internal
“Happiness Is Bliss, Joy Is Selfless
“Happiness Is Pleasure, Joy Is A Sacrifice
“Happiness Is Achievable on Earth, Joy Is a More Spiritual Connection with God
“Happiness Is Not Necessarily Good, Joy Is Purely Good” (Glory Dy, Christianity.com).
Jim Elliot was a missionary to the Auca Indians in South America. He was killed by those he was trying reach, but these Indians later accepted Christ as their savior and his wife Elizabeth Elliot subsequently spent considerable time with them. Here is what she has to say about happiness versus joy. “The world looks for happiness through self-assertion. The Christian knows that joy is found in self-abandonment. ‘If a man will let himself be lost for My sake,’ Jesus said, ‘he will find his true self.’”
As we move into this New Year, let J represent Jesus, O represent Others, and Y represent You. Live life in that priority and 2021 will be a joyful year for you.