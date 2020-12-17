FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Full of grace and truth

“When we offend everybody, it’s because we’ve taken on the truth mantle without grace. When we offend nobody, it’s because we’ve watered down truth in the name of grace.” — Randy Alcorn
“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” — Bible (John 1:14)
Joe and Jane were having a difficult time with their son, Henry. Henry was in his pre-teen years and had already developed a mind of his own. His behavior to his parents bordered on being disrespectful. Joe attempted to be strict with him, but Jane wanted to be much more lenient; she insisted he was just learning to “express himself.” Joe and Jane were facing the challenge all of us face: balancing grace and truth.
Dr. Henry Cloud, clinical psychologist and well-known author, has the following to say about truth and grace: “Just as grace is the relational aspect of God’s character, truth is the structural aspect of his character.” Perhaps an easy way to think about it is that grace is demonstrated by God’s unconditional love for us, and truth is demonstrated by God’s unchanging righteousness.
Grace says God loves us no matter what we do. Truth says that God is reality. There are consequences when we attempt to redefine reality. Simple example: Gravity does exist; we’ve all faced the consequences of trying to operate outside its reality. Just the existence of a structured universe tells us God exists. Outside of God there is neither grace nor truth.
Restating the obvious: Grace and truth are undefinable if the existence of God is denied. Currently in our society truth is whatever we make it to be, and grace is an act of kindness extended toward others (if they deserve it and usually if it benefits us in some way).
When we marginalize or even deny God’s presence in the family, we are setting ourselves up for failure. When we take God out of the picture, we in essence become god. If I’m god then I define truth and I extend grace as I chose. Truth becomes that which benefits me and grace is extended for the same reason.
You might say Christmas represents that time when God demonstrated His grace by sending the truth to be with us for a short while.
In our families and particularly in our marriages acknowledging the truth of God as expressed in His Word brings about a harmony that could never exist otherwise. We are given the truth of God’s love for us and of His willingness to enable us to love others with the same kind of love, that is, unconditional love.
As we have pointed out in the past, the Bible says wives are to be subject to their husbands, and husband are to love their wives “just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself up for her.” We cannot do that if we take God out of the picture. It is only as He is in us that we are able to love unconditionally.
Jesus, in three short years, told us about the kind of life God wants us to have and the behavior He expects of us. His only condition is that we accept His grace and acknowledge His truth. When we try to operate outside His grace and truth chaos occurs. When the framework is removed, whether it’s a building or a marriage/family, destruction is inevitable.
Denying the existence of God doesn’t make His structure go away. A man and a woman coming together is still God’s plan. No other way has demonstrated success. God did not make marriages and the family a do-it-yourself project. He wants to be intimately involved and without such involvement we are headed for sorrow and tragedy.
“Jesus said ... ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father except through Me.’”