FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Freedom: What is it?

“Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” — Bible (2 Corinthians 3:17)
“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves. ... At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.” — Abraham Lincoln
“A society that puts equality before freedom will get neither. A society that puts freedom before equality will get a high degree of both.” — Milton Friedman
“Most people do not really want freedom, because freedom involves responsibility, and most people are frightened of responsibility.” — Sigmund Freud
“Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.” — Martin Luther King, Jr
“When we lose the right to be different, we lose the privilege to be free.” — Charles Evans Hughes
On July 4, 1776, the United States of America proclaimed its freedom from England by signing the Declaration of Independence. Although Philadelphians marked the first anniversary of independence in 1777 with spontaneous celebrations in the streets of Philadelphia, the first recorded use of the name “Independence Day” wasn't until 1791 and Independence Day celebrations only became common after the War of 1812. By the 1870s, Independence Day had become the most important secular holiday on the American calendar and has transformed into what is known as the Fourth of July today.
Freedom is a scary topic. It can mean a lot of things. Historically the U.S. celebrates freedom from the oppression of another nation on July Fourth. For us as individuals what does it mean? Are we free in this nation to do whatever we please? We have many rules that govern our behavior. And the number and intrusiveness of the rules is increasing. The challenge is determining the limits on our freedoms so we don’t intrude on or negatively impact the freedoms of others. The challenge is equally applicable to both us and others.
Give some thought to the quotes above. Maybe discuss them with someone else. Now, let’s look at freedom over which we have a little more control – our own freedom. Are we free to do whatever we want? As you would expect, the Bible has something to say about our freedoms.
“‘I have the right to do anything,’ you say – but not everything is beneficial. ‘I have the right to do anything’ – but not everything is constructive. No one should seek their own good, but the good of others…. So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God. Do not cause anyone to stumble, whether Jews, Greeks or the church of God – even as I try to please everyone in every way. For I am not seeking my own good but the good of many, so that they may be saved” (1 Corinthians 10: 23-33).
We can have this kind of freedom if we obey the two most important commandments as given to us by Jesus: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself. All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments” (Matthew 22:37-39).
Putting all the above information simply, we have freedom and also respect the freedom of others when we love God and love others as ourselves.
“May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.” — Peter Marshall
“Freedom consists not in doing what we like, but in having the right to do what we ought.” — Pope John Paul II