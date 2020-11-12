FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Expectations: Establish them carefully

“When you stop expecting people to be perfect, you can like them for who they are.” ― Donald Miller
“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” — Bible (Jeremiah 29:11)
Two holidays are coming up soon which carry a lot of tradition and accompanying expectations with them. John and Jane have been married a little over a year and are having a difficult time merging their expectations for these two events together. Jane’s family always made a big deal out of this time of year. Her immediate and not-so-immediate family would gather together for a Thanksgiving feast. They normally had to rent a large vacation home to squeeze them all in. Christmas was similar: lots of gifts and festivities.
In John’s case it was unusual for more than immediate family members to see each other during both events. Thanksgiving and Christmas were times when John and his parents and siblings spent quality and quiet time together, attending the church services and enjoying their own company.
The song “Tradition” from the play Fiddler on the Roof talks about the traditional roles of the father, the mother and the children in the family, and those roles were pretty well fixed. Nobody even thought of changing them.
Ann Malmberg, in an article published by Prepare/Enrich, comments on the importance of understanding the role of expectations in our relationships. She says, “Expectations are like a measuring stick that we hold our reality up against. If they’re too high, you’re going to feel pretty disappointed in the state of things. Too low, and you might be settling for less than you should.” Ms. Malmberg suggests some areas where we should be conscious of our expectations and monitor and maybe adjust them as needed.
Our family of origin is the most influential and yet difficult to understand influence on our expectations. There is the story of a Thanksgiving tradition where the wife always cut her turkey ham in half before she roasted it. When asked why, she couldn’t explain it. Then an older family relative told her it was because her mother had a small roaster and she had to cut the ham in half to get it in.
It’s wise to remember that we do have the ability to evaluate established expectations in light of current conditions and decide if they are still appropriate. Of course, keep in mind G. K. Chesterton’s quote: “Don’t take a fence down until you know the reason why it was put up.”
Society and cultural influences also drive our expectations. Although so many facets of our society today seem abnormal, that may be because for some of us society is going against the traditions we are used to. The younger generation is developing new expectations on a daily basis.Some may evolve into more long-lasting traditions. But for many the goal seems to be to eliminate traditions. Anything that reflects values of the past is being eliminated – “canceled” is the word, I think.
A very significant driver for societal influences is the social media. We can immediately compare ourselves with others, whether it’s looks or words. As we spend hours scrolling through the social media, we internalize some of the messages and go away feeling better or worse based on what many others are saying/doing.
Then there are our own personal desires and perceptions. The rate of suicide among our young people has increased significantly over the last few years and that may be because they are very confused about how their desires and perceptions match with the current expectations of society today.
Nevertheless, we all do have God-given personalities. Perhaps we are high achievers and we have high expectations for ourselves and others. Or maybe we have to stay at home with the kids when we would rather be out in the workplace. It helps if we can recognize when we’re feeling upset or disappointed due to expectations we’ve created within ourselves, and make adjustments as necessary.