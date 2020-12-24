FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Don't brood on the past

“You may have a fresh start any moment you choose, for this thing that we call 'failure' is not the falling down, but the staying down.” — Mary Pickford
“Therefore if anyone is in Christ, this person is a new creation; the old things passed away; behold, new things have come.” — Bible (2 Corinthians 5:17)
As we move into the New Year our mind goes to New Year’s resolutions and what we would like to do more, less, different, special, etc. in the coming year. The year 2020 was definitely a year of new experiences and memories, most of them not the kind we want to repeat – or even remember. Whether the memories of the past are of our own behavior or of all the other happenings, many of which affected us, they can have an effect on us now and into the future if we let them. Consider this thought going forward: Don’t brood on the past.
Several years ago, Forbes published an article by Susan Tardanico, leadership and communications consultant and coach, titled “Five Ways To Make Peace With Failure.” Whether or not the challenges we faced in 2020 were the result of the pandemic or our own behaviors, they weigh heavily on our minds at the closing of the year. Tardanico provides us with some thoughts on rising above the unfortunate events of the past.
1. Don't make it personal. Whether or not we had some direct part in the negative events of the past, what we might call failures, we must not let those events define us. It’s easy to conclude that we are inadequate, that we just can’t do anything right. Remember, the only person who never does anything wrong is the person who never does anything! Abraham Lincoln failed numerous times in his life, and yet he went on to be the right man for the time.
2. Take stock, learn and adapt. First of all, how much of the events surrounding the failure were under our control? Even if most of it was beyond our control, how could we learn from and perhaps improve our response to similar negative events in the future? What have we learned, especially about ourselves? Thomas Edison and the Wright brothers failed many times before they were successful, but they kept at it and we have lights and airplanes as a result.
3. Stop dwelling on it. We can’t change the past; worrying about it won’t help. In fact, it may give us a very negative attitude which prevents us from moving forward. As noted in No. 2, use it as step in the direction of eventual success. Don Shula, the winningest coach in the NFL, had a “24-hour rule,” a policy of looking forward instead of dwelling on the past. His philosophy was that if you keep your failures and victories in perspective, you’ll do better in the long run.
4. Release the need for approval of others. Often our fear of failure is rooted in our fear of being judged and losing others’ respect and esteem. Although we need to appreciate the concerns and inputs of others, their opinions are based on their own very subjective viewpoints. I’m reminded of what Jesus said in John 2:23-25: “Now when He was in Jerusalem at the Passover, during the feast, many believed in His name, observing His signs which He was doing. But Jesus, on His part, was not entrusting Himself to them, for He knew all men, and because He did not need anyone to testify concerning man, for He Himself knew what was in man.”
5. Try a new point of view. Often our upbringing and perhaps the education system gives us an unhealthy attitude toward failure. Remind yourself failure doesn’t mean I am destined to always fall short; rather take the approach outlined in No. 2 above – learn and move on. The difference between those successful in life and the who aren’t is that the successful didn’t give up – they kept on keeping on.