FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Differences attract ... and repel

“The ability to appreciate other people’s temperaments is especially important in marriage, because opposite temperaments tend to attract each other.” — Art and Laraine Bennett (The Temperament God Gave Your Spouse)
“For as in one body we have many members, and the members do not all have the same function…” — Bible (Romans 12:4)
John and Jane had been married a little over a year. They enjoyed being and doing things together. They did have at least one significant difference, however. Whenever he was going someplace, John always liked to be on time or maybe a few minutes early. Jane on the other hand usually started getting ready when it was time to go. When they went places together this was a big challenge. John would be standing at the door ready to leave while Jane was still in the bathroom putting on her makeup.
If you’ve seen the movie "My Fair Lady," you may remember Henry Higgins’ comment about Eliza Dolittle: Why can’t she simply “be like me?” But she/he, i.e. our spouse, usually isn’t just like us. Are you an on-time person or one who is “fashionably late?” Are you a finicky person or a messy person? Are you an optimist or a pessimist? I could go on but you get the idea; we are all different and sometimes (usually?) those differences clash.
Judy Clark, a licensed professional counselor, has published an interesting article on personality differences and what it means to our marriages. Many times, personality differences attract us to another person; they are an extrovert and we are an introvert, so we appreciate during the dating period that they encourage us to be more outgoing, e.g. a party every weekend. But after marriage that can soon get old to the introvert.
Clark points out that there is value in understanding the personality of our spouse but not necessarily so we can change them. Rather, it helps us to adapt to the differences and even to consider those differences as gifts when properly understood and accepted. Often, we find that we can complement each other’s gifts. The introvert and the extrovert can work together to be more outgoing but also to enjoy private times with just the two of them. Rather than complaining about the differences we can appreciate and affirm. In general, one personality style isn’t “more right” than another, so we can give up our superior attitudes as well.
We have a tendency to overuse our personality style if we aren’t careful; it’s where we are most comfortable. Extroverts may become overbearing, insisting on doing it their way. Introverts may withdraw and appear non-communicative. Clark points out that we usually can’t change our basic personality preferences, but we can adjust and balance our differences to be more compatible and even more beneficial to one another.
Art and Laraine Bennett, whom I have quoted above, also say: “The most important factor in a happy marriage is not being of like personality. Rather, what seems to make marriages happy is when husband and wife share core values and a commitment to the relationship – to honoring and respecting each other and meeting each other’s needs.”
We all have experienced challenges of different personalities, at work, in our social, civic and religious organizations, etc. Hopefully we have learned how to work together, supporting and benefiting from each other’s personalities. We also recognize, however, that this is easier said than done in the home. Often a dating couple will appear to accept and even appreciate their personality differences, but after marriage they tend to revert back to what’s most comfortable, and that isn’t necessarily their spouse’s style.
What can make all the difference in any marriage is the value system brought in by the two. If each is first interested in truly loving the other, including understanding and supporting them, the path forward may be challenging but probably successful and even enriching. If they are looking out for their own interests and happiness first, the road will be rocky and the mountains may be too difficult to climb.