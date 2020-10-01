FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Developing the next generation

“The first bond of society is marriage; next, children; and then the family.” — Cicero
“Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.” — Bible (Proverbs 22:6)
There are a number of agencies in Aiken whose primary purpose is to help families and in particular children thrive – or maybe just survive. Often the young people these agencies encounter don’t have even the basic skills that should be learned in a home/family setting. They may not know how to eat with the proper utensils at the dinner table. In fact, many of them may never eat at the dinner table. Their sole source of “family” education is from the TV shows they watch.
I recognize that many of you who read this column no longer have children in your homes. You may be enjoying the time you spend with your grandchildren. If so, then hopefully you are willing to help those who still have young people in their homes.
As I have emphasized in this column so many times, healthy families are an essential ingredient of healthy societies. The family is the source of basic provision and protection. It is there that the child begins to learn the basic values of life and his/her future begins to take shape.
What is a family? The first definition in the Merriam Webster dictionary is: “the basic unit in society traditionally consisting of two parents rearing their children.” However, the definition of a family seems to be undergoing a significant change. The second definition in the same dictionary is “a group of individuals living under one roof and usually under one head.”
In 2015, the Search Institute published a report titled “Don’t Forget the Families: The Missing Piece in America’s Effort to Help All Children Succeed” by Kent Pekel, Eugene C. Roehlkepartain, Amy K. Syvertsen and Peter C. Scales.
As we have mentioned numerous times in the past in this column, about 50% of our children today are being raised in a single parent home. In many cases the single parent is struggling to get by financially and in all cases single parents struggle to provide both the mother and the father support that children need. Whether we are parents, grandparents or close friends, we can provide assistance to these single-parent homes.
The Search Institute report highlights the importance of what is called developmental relationship. “Developmental relationships are close connections through which young people develop the character strengths to discover who they are, gain the ability to shape their own lives, and learn how to interact with and contribute to others. These relationships are characterized by five essential actions, each of which is described from the perspective of a young person.”
Parents should take particular note of these actions and most adults have some young person in their lives over whom they have some influence.
1. Express care. The first item is simple and is something we all need in our relationships, whether we are children or adults. “Show that you like me and want the best for me.”This adds value to the relationship.Some adults seem to consider young people as irritating background noise. We all need encouragement and to know that we are valued.
2. Challenge growth. “Insist that I try to continuously improve.” We grow when we are challenged. That’s true for muscles and for people. Think of God’s attitude towards us: He loves us where we are but doesn’t want us to stay there.
3. Provide support. “Help me complete tasks and achieve goals.” Young people don’t know all they don’t know, so it is up to adults to help them learn and grow.
4. Share power. “Hear my voice and let me share in making decisions.” On the one hand young people need training, but they also need the opportunity to expand and try out their new wings.
5. Expand possibility. “Expand my horizons and connect me to opportunities.” Young people need assistance in realizing what is possible and also in moving forwards towards those possibilities.