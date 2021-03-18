FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Defining unity

“What is this foundational threat to the unity of the Spirit? It is the tendency to elevate our personal agendas over the Spirit’s agenda in our marriages.” — Tony Evans
“For this reason a man shall leave his father and his mother, and be joined to his wife; and they shall become one flesh.” — Bible (Genesis 2:24)
When John and Jane were married, they included in their wedding ceremony the fairly common practice of each having a lighted candle, representing their individual lives. They joined those candles together to light a third candle, symbolizing the unity of marriage. Then they blew out their individual candles. This is a nice gesture, but its implementation in marriage can often lead to problems.
Tony Evans, in an article titled “Unity in Marriage,” says, “The healthiest marriages I’ve seen are those in which both parties maintain separate identities and purposes as they unite under the shared purpose of fulfilling the dominion rule of God in and through their partnership.”
We hear the word unity frequently in our conversations today, all the way from our national leadership to our local churches. When we say we are in unity with something, that means we are in agreement. In a military organization, unity of command is the principle that subordinate members of a structure should all be responsible to a single commander. In other words, someone is in charge. That someone is in charge because behind him/her is a set of rules which everyone in the organization adheres to, either voluntarily or because they must.
The challenge is defining what authority is going to determine and enforce the rules. We’ve heard the phrase “cancel culture” frequently these days. It was first put into use in 2017. In summary the cancel culture says if someone doesn’t agree with a certain set of rules, their opinion no longer matters. They’ve been canceled.
Although the phrase supposedly is new, its implementation has been around for a long time, especially in marriages. I remember meeting with one couple who was struggling because the wife felt like the husband was not taking his share of the decision-making responsibilities. The husband’s response was that usually when he expressed his opinion, especially on controversial matters, his wife had a different opinion – and felt very strongly. In order to keep the peace, he would go along with his wife. Bottom line – he felt “canceled.” His opinion didn’t matter.
The challenge that the family, and in a broader picture the world, faces today is deciding who or what makes the rules. The two opening quotes for the article head us in the right direction. On the one hand, when a man and a woman marry, they become one in God’s eyes. And yet they each maintain their own identities. In healthy marriages there is the synergistic affect where the two together enhance their individual qualities.
Every organization, from the family on up, operates by a set of rules or they soon collapse. Our world is struggling today because we have taken God and His commandments out of the picture. The world is setting its own rules, and they are arbitrary and frequently changing. Since the rules are subjective, when others disagree, there is no real basis for arguing the validity of the rules and hence we cancel those who disagree.
We can help change the world’s perspective on rules by checking out the Bible’s plans for our marriages. Tony Evans suggests some thoughts on fostering unity in the family:
• Humility: Are we willing to submit our desires to God’s purpose and plan for our marriage and listen to our spouse and be willing change our minds?
• Gentleness: Do we argue and respond in anger when our ideas are challenged or do we listen with love and respect?
• Patience: Are we willing to wait upon God and let Him fix our spouse, not us?
• Tolerance in love: Can we accept ideas that are different from ours?
Our marriage will succeed when we deny ourselves and put God in charge, loving our spouse as God loves us.