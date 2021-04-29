FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Communication: One of life’s challenges

“Communication to a relationship is like oxygen to life – without it, it dies.” — Tony Gaskins
“The hearts of the wise make their mouths prudent, and their lips promote instruction.” — Bible (Proverbs 16:23)
On Saturday, April 24, 2021, FAMCO sponsored a workshop on “Communication: The Number One contributor to the success – or failure – of any marriage.” Larry Glover, a retired Air Force officer with many years of experience working primarily with military families, presented some great information. If you weren’t there you missed out on something good. Maybe next time.
Let’s begin this discussion with a question: Why do we communicate at all? The dictionary defines communication as “a process by which information is exchanged between individuals through a common system of symbols, signs, or behavior.”
One expert (unnamed) suggests the following reasons for communication:
1. We communicate to persuade someone to do something.
2. We communicate to give or provide information.
3. We communicate seeking information.
4. We communicate to express our emotions like courage or fear, joy or sorrow, satisfaction or disappointment with appropriate gestures and words.
Research by Dr. Janice Light, distinguished professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at Penn State University, indicates that during our life span, we communicate for social reasons over 50% of the time. Wants and needs make a very small part. Exchanging information grows through the years.
Another (unnamed) source suggests the five purposes for communication are to inform, imagine, influence, meet social expectations and express feelings.
Let’s bring this down to the more personal level. What are your purposes for communicating in your marriage and family? Many studies show that a lack of communication is the No. 1 reason couples get divorced. Often when communication does occur it is in the form of nagging – relentless reminders, suggestions and advice on how, when and why we should do things. Maybe it even becomes abusive and emotionally harmful.
Communication in the broad sense is simply our way of being part of a community. God created us for relationship, with Him and with each other. Our communication with Him was broken when Adam and Eve disobeyed Him in the Garden of Eden. Only through Jesus can that communication be restored. Simultaneously the communication between Adam and Eve was also made more difficult.
As indicated in the definition above, communication is not just verbal. In fact, most studies indicate that at least 75% of our communication is nonverbal. Communication begins at the beginning of our birth. There is significant evidence that even talking to the baby before birth, in the womb, can have a positive (or negative) effect on its development.
In the 1940s, René Spitz, a researcher and Austrian-American psychoanalyst, used child observation to determine just how detrimental a lack of important social interaction (physical and verbal communication) is to children. Harry Harlow conducted a study using monkeys that furthered Spitz's studies and explored the devastating consequences of isolation. The results of these studies are clear: Being around loving, caring caregivers is essential for the proper social development of a child.
To put it simply, communication of all kinds is our way of connecting with each other, and we were clearly designed to connect. Emphasizing once again my five C’s: Christ, commitment, communication, choices and consequences, we are reminded that communication is the way we connect with God and His creation.
How can we communicate and connect more effectively with our spouse and our family? The Bible helps us out here. Following are a few (of many verses) on communication:
• “Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger” (James 1:19).
• “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger” (Proverbs 15:1).
• “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear” (Ephesians 4:29).
In summary, communication in the family can be most effective when we spend time in communication (listening!) with God and putting the other person first.