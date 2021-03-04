FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Cherish your spouse

“Cherish is the melody that makes a marriage sing.” — Gary Thomas
“And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.” — Bible (KJV – 1 Corinthians 13:13)
Jane knew that Joe loved her. He told her that once in a while, he was a good provider, and he definitely cared for the children. However, Jane observed that whenever they were at a party or even just out with some friends, Joe ignored her. His attention was directed to others but never to her. She felt like an unnoticed appendage at those events.
Perhaps in unplanned retaliation or at least as result of Joe’s behavior Jane focused all of her attention on other women at these same events and ignored Joe. Joe also knew that Jane loved him and was sure that she was faithful to him, but he felt neglected at times.
Although Joe probably started this unhappy process (men tend to be a little less sensitive when it comes to their wives’ feelings), Jane chose to respond in like manner. Neither was willing to speak up. Although they both loved and trusted each other, they didn’t feel “cherished.” Gary Thomas, in his book titled “Cherish,” makes the following thought-provoking statement: “In one sense, love is the nurturing aspect of marriage, while cherish is the ‘tasting’ aspect of marriage. Love meets the need; cherish tickles the tongue.”
Perhaps many married couples would benefit from giving some more thought to cherishing their spouse. The longer we are married the more likely we are to take each other for granted. We trust our spouse and will be responsive to their needs as best we can. But we’ve grown used to each other. We just expect them to be there. We forget what it means to cherish our spouse. Somehow thinking of our spouse with great pleasure and affection is lost (or way in the background) and our spouse senses that something is missing.
As noted in the opening quote, the King James Version (KJV) of 1 Corinthians 13:13 uses the word “charity.” The archaic definition of charity (as used in the KJV) is “Christian love; representing God's love of man, man's love of God, or man's love of his fellow-men.” Most of us are more familiar with modern translations of 1 Corinthians 13:13, which read something like this: “But now faith, hope, and love remain, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” The original word in the Bible translated “love” or “charity” in 1 Corinthians 13 is “agape,” which means unconditional love (God’s love).
Perhaps those who assembled the King James Version of the Bible centuries ago were trying to tell us something. We tend to throw the word “love” around pretty loosely. Wedding vows frequently say, “to love and cherish” or “love and honor.” Somehow honor seems to convey an additional level of respect and value. If we truly love our spouse with the “agape” love which was originally intended, we don’t need any other nouns or adjectives.
Our love for our spouse should demonstrate not just our willingness to care for them until “death do us part,” but to truly honor them. When we cherish someone, we are honoring them.To cherish someone is to “hold or treat as dear, feel love for, to care for tenderly, nurture, to cling fondly or inveterately to.” The word “honor” has basically the same definition.
Although in reality the “love” in the wedding vow includes “honor” or “cherish,” in our routine married life we tend to separate them out into “love” and “honor,” just like the wedding vows do, and then we forget the honor part. Yes, we love our spouse (i.e., care for them and are faithful), but do we really make them feel honored? Are we taking our spouse for granted?
As I have shared many times in the past, men are to love their wives (agape) and wives are to respect (honor) their husband. Let’s consciously and constantly focus on loving and honoring our spouse; our marriage will be heaven on Earth.