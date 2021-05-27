FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Change isn't easy

“… when the Holy Spirit comes in He challenges a man’s will, demands a reconstruction his whole life, and produces a change of mind which will work havoc in his former complacency.” — Oswald Chambers
“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.” — Bible (Romans 12:2)
Joe and Jane had been married for a little over a year and Jane was beginning to realize an important truth – change is hard, and clearly Joe didn’t plan to go through the process. Before they were married Jane knew that Joe had some strange quirks that irritated her but overall he was a wonderful guy and she looked forward to their marriage. She thought she could help him make those little changes that (she thought) were needed. But it wasn’t happening. Although Joe admitted that some of his behaviors could be improved, he said that was just the way he was and he couldn’t seem to change.
We all recognize the importance of change. Just using a computer forces us to be ready for change, when one of our favorite websites or programs makes some “necessary” adjustments. Most of the changes we are willing to make are related to the external world. But we ourselves … we have a hard time changing our behaviors.
The kinds of change we are talking about here are not those that come with age. As we get older, we can be more understanding and forgiving, but also more fixed and outspoken in our opinions. Being aware may help us be easier to live with in our latter years.
The need for change we are discussing here is the kind that would help Joe and Jane relate better to each other. We all have unique personalities and life-experiences. These affect how we relate to others, and they make it difficult to change the way we come across to others. Kathy Caprino, M.A., internationally recognized career and executive success coach, suggests some ways we can help people change who don’t want to change.
More information isn’t usually what’s needed. We assume that if our spouse knew what we knew about whatever it is that needed changing, they would immediately hop to it. But as Ms. Caprino says, “The problem is, often they already know what we know, plus more. In addition to the facts we have, they have personal information about their own successes and failures. They have usually created a personal narrative – what we call a ‘clever story,’ that explains why they’ve failed, and explains it in a way that lets them off the hook for trying again.”
The answer, according Ms. Caprino, is to help the other person examine their own narrative. Don’t be critical of their behavior. Ask open-ended and non-threatening questions about the motivations they have to stay where they are, or to change. Are they telling themselves self-defeating or “clever” stories to justify their current behavior? Ask them if they’ve explored the benefits of change vs. status quo. What makes the change hard?
We often fail to see why we can’t change. Commitment to change and actual change are very different. Our willpower may be insufficient, or we may have tried in the past have failed. We must look for those influences that are making the change difficult. Two major influences on our ability to bring about change are motivation and ability. Once these influences are identified it’s up to us to take the next step. Do we really want to change, and can we do it without help?
We look for the quick fix. Change usually requires effort and takes time. If you want a change and it’s easy, you probably would have already made the change. We also need to remember a well-known, unattributed, quote: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” Quoting Ms. Caprino, “while change isn’t easy, it’s doable, when you want it and are ready, and when you address the key influences that have been keeping the behavior locked in place.”