FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Being thankful

“We ought to give thanks for all fortune: if it is good, because it is good, if bad, because it works in us patience, humility and the contempt of this world and the hope of our eternal country.” — C.S. Lewis
“…always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” — Bible (Ephesians 5:20)
From the History Channel: “Just over 50 colonists are believed to have attended the first Thanksgiving, including 22 men, four married women – including Edward Winslow’s wife – and more than 25 children and teenagers. These were the lucky ones who had made it through a rough entry into the New World, including a harsh winter during which an epidemic of disease swept through the colony, felling nearly half the original group. Some 78% of the women who had arrived on the Mayflower had died during the first winter, a far higher percentage than for men or children. For the English, (the first Thanksgiving) was also celebrating the fact that they had survived their first year here in New England.”
Most quotes from the Bible regarding the giving of thanks come in the context of thanks in all things. We can understand that to mean that no matter what happens God is in charge and we can continue to give thanks for Him. It’s a little more challenging to give thanks to God for all things. Perhaps it has something to do with the attitude we have during all things.
I am reminded of one of Apostle Paul’s statements in the Bible: “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice! ... I have learned to be content in whatever circumstances I am. I know how to get along with little, and I also know how to live in prosperity; in any and every circumstance I have learned the secret of being filled and going hungry, both of having abundance and suffering need. I can do all things through Him who strengthens me” (Philippians 4).
Paul faced many difficult situations as he served God. I hear Paul saying that all those situations enabled him to trust God more and even to rejoice in what he was going through. These times, and especially the difficult ones, brought about continued spiritual growth and increasing faith in God.
Debbie McDaniel, a writer and pastor's wife, has a Facebook page entitled Fresh Day Ahead. On it she says: “We have a choice, every day, to give him (God) thanks. And with a heart of thanksgiving, we realize that no matter what we face, God doesn’t just work to change our situations and help us through our problems. He does more. He changes our hearts. His power, through hearts of gratitude and focused minds on Him, releases the grip our struggles have over us. We're strengthened by His peace, refueled by His joy.”
Oswald Chambers, one of my favorite Christian authors, frequently reminds me that muscles grow only when they are stressed, when we make them work. That includes the big “muscle” in our head we call the brain. That also includes our faith in God – it only grows when we use it.
McDaniel goes on to suggest things a grateful heart can do for us:
• It gets our eyes off ourselves, and helps us to focus back on God.
• It reminds us we're not in control, but that we serve a Mighty God who is.
• It takes our attention off of our problems and helps us instead to reflect on, to remember, the goodness of His many blessings.
• It reminds us that God is the giver of all good gifts. We were never intended to be fully self-sufficient in this life.
• A heart of gratitude leaves no room for complaining.
• It makes the enemy flee. The forces of darkness can't stand to be around hearts that give thanks and honor to God.
• It opens up the door for continued blessings. It invites His presence. Our spirits are refreshed and renewed in Him.