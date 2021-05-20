FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Are you hurting in your marriage?

“God gave us free will, and we may choose to exercise it in ways that end up hurting other people.” — Francis Collins
Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice.” — Bible (Ephesians 4:31)
The Magoo family has had an annual family reunion for more years than most can remember. The games are enjoyed by (most) all, the talking is loud and continuous, and the food is delicious and abundant! Overall, the gatherings are enjoyable and everyone gets caught up on the latest news, gossip, etc. However, it is obvious that some family members are snubbing others. There are various family circles, and some don’t connect.
Dr. Elizabeth Dorrance Hall, a communication researcher and social scientist at Michigan State University and a director of the Family Communication and Relationships Lab, has written about “Why Family Hurt Is So Painful.” As we head into the summer season and more time with families on visits, vacations and various other gatherings, we would do well to have a Christlike attitude of loving, listening and forgiving. Consider and be on the alert for the following hindrances and head them off where possible.
1. We hold cultural beliefs that our family members will be there for us unconditionally. We expect the world and even our friends to mess up, disappoint us and hurt us from time to time. When it happens, we retaliate, write them off or ignore them and move on.
Our own families are supposed to be different. As the saying goes, we can choose our friends but not our families. We would like to think that we can always count on our families when we need them. The reality of it is that our family members are people (just like us) and they (we) mess up.
The counter to this issue is understanding and forgiveness. Our loving response to hurt may be unilateral, but there is the strong possibility that it will have a positive affect overall.
2. Shared history gives our siblings and family members an unending supply of embarrassing childhood moments to use for making fun of us. We may enjoy lighthearted teasing but it can quickly cross a line into hurtful communication. Although we are family, we are all different. What we think is funny may not be so to someone else. Since we know each other and have (often distorted) memories of past events, it is easy to take or give offense.
Getting other family members to accept the fact that we may have changed our way of behaving is not easy. In some families the fact that a family member who used to be very “worldly” has accepted Christ as their savior and has undergone a drastic change in lifestyle may be hard to believe.
Once again, the solution involves forgiveness, understanding and a willingness to put a positive spin on past events. We can’t change the past but we sure can learn from it and choose to grow in love.
3. Family members tend to depend on each other for support, advice and money, among other things. We also tend to be emotionally invested in one another, making hurt more painful than in less emotionally dependent relationships. Perhaps one of the biggest challenges in family gatherings is learning how to say no or at least how to speak the truth in love.
4. We tend to distance ourselves less from family members when they hurt us compared to our friends. Rather than taking offense, this can provide the opportunity to mend fences and be close friends with our family members. Sometimes the hurt may be due to a misunderstanding on our part, and it’s up to us to make the move that heals the relationship.
“If your brother or sister sins, go and point out their fault, just between the two of you. If they listen to you, you have won them over" (Matthew 18:15-17).