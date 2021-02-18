FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Are we being deceived?

“Truth will always be truth, regardless of lack of understanding, disbelief or ignorance.” — W. Clement Stone
“Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long.” — Bible (Psalm 25:5)
"The Wise King," by Kahlil Gibran:
“Once there ruled in the distant city of Wirani a king who was both mighty and wise. And he was feared for his might and loved for his wisdom. Now, in the heart of that city was a well, whose water was cool and crystalline, from which all the inhabitants drank, even the king and his courtiers; for there was no other well.
“One night when all were asleep, a witch entered the city, and poured seven drops of strange liquid into the well, and said, ‘From this hour he who drinks this water shall become mad.’ Next morning all the inhabitants, save the king and his lord chamberlain, drank from the well and became mad, even as the witch had foretold.
“And during that day the people in the narrow streets and in the market places did naught but whisper to one another, ‘The king is mad. Our king and his lord chamberlain have lost their reason. Surely we cannot be ruled by a mad king. We must dethrone him.’
“That evening the king ordered a golden goblet to be filled from the well. And when it was brought to him he drank deeply, and gave it to his lord chamberlain to drink. And there was great rejoicing in that distant city of Wirani because its king and its lord chamberlain had regained their reason.”
The above fable was written about 100 years ago, but its message is timeless. We have a tendency to accept some particular idea as truth and then proceed to live our life accordingly. The challenge is making sure we get the “truth” from a reliable source. For many today truth is arbitrary and may change, especially when it comes to relationships. God tells us what we need to do to call Him Father, but we have changed what He said because what He said is too difficult or unreasonable – or we just ignore Him or claim He doesn’t exist. God tells us what the family should look like but we’ve significantly modified what is acceptable. We’ve legalized and made “true” many behaviors that God says are not true.
Perhaps we need to define what “truth” is. The world tells us that the truth is arbitrary. Post-modernism, a relatively new “movement” that seems to be growing in popularity, says there is no objective reality, i.e., no truth. Unfortunately, the behavior of many people today indicates they adhere to post-modernism, although they probably don’t realize it. Jesus answered that question 2,000 years ago. Jesus said, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life” (John 14:6). We can’t really comprehend what it means for a man to be the truth, but when we accept His words as truth in the Bible, we begin to believe it. “Believing is seeing.”
God’s word, the Bible, clearly tells us how the truth is to be implemented in the family. A man and a woman are to come together, becoming one in God’s eyes, and usually having and raising children in accordance with God’s plan as described in the Bible.
The following quote comes from “Chronicles of the Schonberg-Cotta Family” by Elizabeth Rundle Charles, a fictional work (but based on the reality of the time) published in 1901 about Martin Luther and his times.
“If I profess, with the loudest voice and the clearest exposition, every portion of the truth of God except precisely that little point which the world and the devil are at that moment attacking, I am not confessing Christ, however boldly I may be professing Christianity. Where the battle rages the loyalty of the soldier is proved; and to be steady on all the battle-fields besides is mere flight and disgrace to him if he flinches at that one point.”