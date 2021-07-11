FAITH AND VALUES: You are somebody special

Once upon a time there was a mother duck sitting upon her nest in the midst of a bamlot. Few of the other ducks at the farm paid her any mind; they were too interested in swimming. Finally, the eggs cracked open, one after the other. The one egg – the largest one – hadn’t hatched. The mother duck asked: “However long will it be? I can’t bother about it much more.” But she continued to sit on it.
An older duck came along, and looked curiously at the remaining, unbroken egg. “Well, how is it going?” She asked. “There’s just this one egg that’s taking such a time,” said the sitting duck. “It simply won’t break.”
“Let’s have a look at the egg that won’t break,” said the older duck. “I’ll bet it’s a turkey egg. That’s how I was bamboozled once. The little ones gave me no end of trouble, for they were afraid of water… Fancy that … I just couldn’t get them to go in. Let’s have a look at the egg. Yes, that’s a turkey egg; depend upon it. Let it be, and teach the others to swim.” “I think I’ll sit just a little while yet,” said the patient mother duck. “I’ve been sitting so long that it won’t hurt to sit a little longer.”
So begins Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of “The Ugly Duckling.” You know the rest of the story, I’m sure. The last and largest egg hatched at last, and out tumbled a large and ugly bird. The mother soon found he swam, and surely was not a turkey. But the other ducklings did not accept him. “He’s so gawky and peculiar,” they said, “so he’ll have to be squashed.”
He was teased, called names, and suffered all sorts of injustices. The ugly duckling had trouble finding his place in the world. He could only swim… with grace and with ease. Finally, we remember, the duckling discovered that he was a swan… and a beautiful one.
And he lived happily ever after - not as a turkey, not as a duck – but as the swan God had created him to be.
As in the tale of the ugly duckling, the human tendency is to “squash the turkeys” in life: the outsider, the misfit, the foreigner, the awkward, and different. That is the human way. Like the older duck, who acted out of her own limited experience and thought she had the answer: “It’s a turkey egg. I know the type. That’s a turkey egg; depend on it. Let it be; go after the others.”
But it was an easy answer, an obvious one, and a wrong one. She didn’t have time – or take time – to wait to see what the truth was.
Ralph Keyes in his book “Is There Life After High School?” ttfrites that Mia Farrow has never forgotten the time every girl but Mia was asked to dance. Nor did Charles Schultz of “Peanuts” cartoon fame ever forget that the yearbook staff rejected his every cartoon. Movie actress Ali McGraw confesses she doesn’t forget the fact that she never had one date in all of high school.
It is interesting that Henry Kissinger is best remembered by his classmates as the kid nobody wanted to eat lunch with at school. It was Ava Gardner who said, “You all know from personal experience the kind of person who looks at you as if you don’t exist, and for him, you don’t exist.”
You have but to read the “Letters to the Editor” column in any daily newspaper to see the human tendency to reject those who are different or peculiar – those who should be “squashed.” Name-calling, generalizations, attempts to destroy the other person are all present in various degrees of hateful intolerance. We tend to suspect what we don’t understand.
But always remember that God’s way is different from the human way. God accepts rather than rejects, and you are always a very special somebody to God; never a “turkey” but the beautiful “swan” and person God created and wants you to be.