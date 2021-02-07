FAITH AND VALUES: What to do with your circumstances

Each week as I visit among the sick and shut-ins in our church and community, I find that as I have gone to bring them encouragement and support, I am the one who leaves encouraged and helped. Even though the circumstances of their lives may bring physical restriction, nothing has restricted their spirits and their hearts.
But too often I find my persons in everyday life and in the marketplace who are “sick with troubles and heart-aches,” or “shut-in to themselves” by fears, frustrations, and disappointments. And usually I find them complaining of the circumstances in which they find themselves.
Circumstances is that which stands around: “stance” (stand) and “circum” (around). We often speak of our circumstances. We are actually speaking of what stands around us and bears in upon us in some way, what affects us by its presence within the perimeter of our current experience. Sometimes we complain about our circumstances. We may feel restricted or limited by them, fenced in, imprisoned. We feel that our circumstances won’t permit us to do what we want. We excuse ourselves from this or that good deed or endeavor because of what we see as our lot in life.
Now, ‘!’Ie often have a problem here. Our problem is that we are inclined to see some of our circumstances, but not all of them. To get a full view of circumstance, we need to make a complete 36D-degree turn; we need to look all around, and never blink. But much of the time many of us just do not do this. We get our eyes focused on some adverse kind of circumstance on one side, and we never move our gaze around to another side to see the favorable kind of circumstance which is there.
Here, for instance, is the fellow who complains about his poverty but fails to give thanks for his good health. Or here is the one who wails loudly about a 10% increase in the cost of living but never once mentions the fact that his income has increased by 20%. Well, you can go from here and make up your own roster of the persons who have a distorted view of circumstance.
The point I want to make is this: Among the circumstances of your life are some wonderful ones of which I am absolutely certain. For example, there is the love of God always present and always a factor. Should you even try, you cannot get away from that. And there is God’s available help, and his offered forgiveness… and always another chance.
Accept yourself and your limitations, not in a mood of sullen resignation or rebelliousness, but as a realistic optimist. Be realistic but not pessimistic, honest but not hopeless.
William James once remarked that if the aim of football was to put the ball over the goal line, the team might get up at night while their opponents were asleep, and place the ball quietly over the line. But that would not be football. The game is to get the ball across the line in spite of all the opposing team may do and to make a touchdown according to certain rules. In a deep sense, life is a game to be played on a field of honor.
There are opposing forces within us and around us. Certainly “there are no charmed lives.” Who knows but that the ways we accept our burdens and handle our limitations, and in spite of them and even through them, serve God’s purpose, grow in Christlikeness, build a more Christian society, may justify God’s confidence in us.
God will not judge us in battalion formation, but one by one. He will ask, not how successful were you in your business, your profession, measured by status, rank, possessions, but rather what did you make of your situation? Did you find advantages in disadvantages?
We live in a fantastic environment of circumstance. Let us not give exclusive attention to the bramble at our feet or like the thorn that pricks us in the side. Let us lift our eyes to the wide horizons and know that among our circumstances is the light of a million bright-shining stars.
All of these thoughts can be simply expressed in the old parable of the two frogs that fell into a container of cream. Naturally they tried to get out of their circumstance but couldn’t make it.
One frog gave up trying, sank into the cream and died. The other frog was made of sterner stuff. He thrashed about, keeping his long legs paddling in the cream and made a great stir. Gradually the frog began to feel solid footing. His legs, whipping like egg-beaters, got traction and finally he leaped victoriously from the container. He had churned the cream into solid butter.