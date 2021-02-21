FAITH AND VALUES: We are dust

WEARE DUST
Lent is something of a paradox, a seeming contradiction. When on Ash Wednesday your head is crossed with ashes one of the formulas that the historic church recommends is: “Remember, you are dust and to dust you will return.” That body of yours – that body which you pamper with pizza and soft drinks, that is going to crumble; you had better believe it, and start making with the tears. And yet the prayers of the church at the beginning of this Lenten Season are of thanks to the all-powerful and ever-living God who gives us this joyful season. This joyful season.
Well, which is it to be? Will the real Lent kindly emerge from the closet? Are you supposed to weep and mourn with the prophet Joel or give ear to Jesus, douse your face with perfume or cologne and come out smelling like a rose. The paradox is real, but you do not solve it with an either/or, by eliminating one panel of the paradox. As with any good paradox, so with the paradox that is Lent: the solution is a both/and.
Both sorrow and joy; tears and laughter. In a word, the Easter mystery: dying and rising, intertwined.
Let’s see how it works out, by plumbing the twin symbols on your forehead: dust and the sign of the cross.
The symbol is dust. The formula stems from Genesis, God’s judgment on humanity after His first human images have rejected Him: “In the sweat of your face you shall eat bread until you return to the ground, for out of it you were taken; you are dust and to dust you will return.”
This is what God says to me: “You are dust.” It is not the only thing that God says to me; He does not say that I am only dust. What else God says we shall see shortly. But to understand what else God says, to grasp it in all its glory, I have to accept, experience, and endure the dust I am.
Like dust, I am commonplace; I am ordinary; I am Scripture’s blade of grass, a puff of wind. I am a speck in the universe. I am one of uncounted billions who have blown about this planet.
If a handful of people see me as different, a billion Chinese have never heard my name. And if they did hear it, they couldn't care less.
Each day I experience my dust. From the moment I struggled from my mother’s flesh, I have been in process of dying. I am a creature of pain: from adolescent acne through malignant growth to senile forgetfulness; I sense how near to nothing I am. I am a creature of sin; not always sinning but blowing hot and cold, dreadfully small, wrapped in the straitjacket of my selfishness, desperately far from the God I ought to love above life itself.
I am so anxious, so perplexed: about myself, about people, about life frequently losing my way, often adrift like the dust I cannot capture.
Is it any wonder that, for all too many of us, despair is just around the corner. It is little wonder that the French novelist could say it is difficult for a person to hate himself.
It is pretty grim, isn’t it? Only if you stop there; only if you stop with the symbol that is dust. But that symbol is incomplete. When your forehead is dusted, it is dusted with another symbol: the sign of the cross.
And that symbol declares that dust has been redeemed - redeemed not in some shadowy sense but with starling realism. The sign of the cross tells us that, in taking flesh, the Son of God became dust; that save for sin his dust was the same as ours . It tells us that, in an outrageous reversal, we can say to God’s Son what God told us in Paradise: “You are dust and to dust you will return.”
His dust was as short-lived, as fleeting, as ours. For a few brief years his feet scuffed the dust of Palestine; his sweat blooded the dust of Gethsemane; with a lost loud cry his body joined ours in the dust of death.
Precisely here is the bone and marrow of our belief; here joy changes sorrow, ecstasy weds pain, as nowhere else in history. When God’s Son became the dust we are and was nailed to a cross, God’s judgment “you are dust” was transformed. I do not mean that you cease to be dust. We will always be men and women of flesh and blood. We can expect to experience in every fiber of our being the anguish, the tears, the daily dying, the sense of nothingness that fragile dust can never quite escape.
The new thing, the redeeming feature, is that the Son of God experienced every bit of that - for us. And so, ever since Bethlehem and Calvary, this speck of humanity that is you , this is now “charged with the grandeur of God.” We are brothers and sisters of God-in-flesh. Our dust is literally electric with God’s own life; our nothingness is filled with God’s eternity. Out nothingness has Christ’s own shape.
With this new shape, the sentence “You are dust and to dust you will return” ought no longer terrify us. We no longer have to despair at our ceaseless downward movement to death. Of course, we shall die; and I, for one, am not anxious to die – I love this life with a passion that is perhaps unChristian.
But the sign of the cross cries to us that death is not the end of our dust. The cross is indeed a sign. It signifies what Paul proclaimed without ceasing: “If the spirit of God who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, He who raised Christ Jesus from the dead will give life to your mortal bodies also through His Spirit who dwells in you.”
So then, back to our original question. Is Lent for laughter or for tears? Lent is for laughter and for tears. Lent plays out, in memory and in symbol, what the whole of Christian living is all about. It is a dying rising. Not simply the end of your days; all your days. On the one hand, we must journey to Jerusalem with Jesus. It is a journey that mingles gladness and sadness, satisfaction and frustration, high hopes and sometimes near despair.
On the other hand, we walk that dusty journey with Jesus, and we walk it as risen Christians. We do not wait for Easter to rise with Christ; we do not wait for our very last death. We have risen!
From the moment that we have been born again in the faith, the life of the risen Christ has been passing through our dust like another bloodstream. We can be incredibly alive – if we will only let ourselves feel that life and live it.
And so, for your Lenten pilgrimage, would you resolve to force yourself to come alive – alive in Christ. Focus on these twin symbols. As you continue your journey to Jerusalem, wear these symbols with awareness, with pride, with hope, with love. Even when the dust disappears, remember the reality; remember, brother/sister, remember that you are dust – dust redeemed by the cross.