FAITH AND VALUES: Watch your temper

Have you lost your temper recently? If the answer is yes, you are normal. If your temper is still lost -that is, beyond your power to retrieve it, subdue it or sublimate it, you need help. If you have never lost your temper for a good reason, you may need help, too.
Being angry is not sinful. There are no sinful emotions; there are only sinful uses of the God-given powers we call emotions. Anger is a powerful energy of the soul. It is closely allied to the fighting instinct and designed for constructive use. A man wrote of what he called “clean anger.” I can understand what he means. Clean anger is temper aroused and focused on some wrong.
Prisons were indescribably vile hells on earth until a man named John Howard and his followers lost their tempers over them. Slavery in America seemed unshakable until men like Abraham Lincoln got furious over it and in the sorrowful face of the slave saw the shadowed face of God. You must remember hearing of Lincoln’s response to the auction of a slave woman. He is said to have asserted angrily that it was wrong and if he ever got the chance to hit it, he would hit it hard.
Hospitals were horrible until a nurse like Florence Nightingale lost her temper or found it -and hurled it at government officials until they provided decent treatment for the wounded and dying.
Jesus is sometimes thought of as gentle, and he was. But he was not always tactful and calm. If he never blazed out against injustice, how did he manage to get himself crucified? When he seized a whip of cords and used it in the temple on that unforgettable day, he exhibited deep indignation and clean anger.
Many otherwise good citizens would be much better citizens if they lost their tempers over irresponsibility, shoddy service, the exploitation of God’s children. Crime could be driven out of any community if even a minority of honest and informed citizens got mad enough. Poverty or almost any kind of human misery caused by our selfishness, or indifference, or prejudice, could be expelled if we got angry enough to do something about the cause and cure of such evils. So do not ask God to take away your temper -He needs spirited people to help him advance his spiritual purposes.
But losing your temper can be destructive. When it is uncontrolled, anger can be poisonous and dangerous. Often when we lose our tempers we exhibit not strength, but weakness. In a baby, temper is normal. In an adult, it can be infantile. When you and I fail to contain our anger, we harm ourselves – physically as well as emotionally.
Many of our ills derive from our failure to handle life’s stresses wisely. You know how we describe our resistances or bursts of temper: “I blew a fuse,” “I was boiling mad,” “I blew my top.”
To blow or boil or explode may cause you real damage. According to a Scottish story, a lad was leaving his home to make his way in the world. His parents had little to give him in the way of money, but his mother offered him some sound advice. She said, “Whatever happens, son, keep your temper under control. You will often be disappointed and upset, but do not slam the door.”
She did not want her boy to know self-inflicted punishment. When folks go around slamming doors, literally or figuratively, they frequently hurt themselves more than others. Automobile accidents occur sometimes because a driver had a fight at home or at work, or wanted to, and let his temper boil over. Result: He not only lost his temper, but his judgment as well. He became so angry he actually couldn’t see straight. Such an angry person behind the wheel of a modern machine makes the machine a lethal weapon.
A preventative measure we can take is to reduce the causes of friction when we are tired. Fatigue is certainly poisonous, and one way it affects us is to lower the point at which we boil over. Is there a home, a church, an office, an automobile, in which there are not people who get annoyed too easily?
Related to keeping rests even while we work is this other instruction: Keep growing up! Peter Pan on the stage or television is delightful. But if you have to live with Peter Pan who is 20,30,40, or 50 or more years old, it can be very trying. Wearing a grown-up’s mask is a sulking child who tears around, has tantrums, acts rudely, and tramples on the feelings of others. I’m talking to myself as much as to you: Watch that temper if you would be mature.