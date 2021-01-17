FAITH AND VALUES: Try a little tenderness

Several years ago I remember reading the newspapers and watching on television with real interest in the developing story of the rescue of gray whales that attracted worldwide attention. One of the most starting events in the ongoing saga was that of Russian icebreakers on the scene.
I recall also the fairy tale ending that eventually took place as the whales were led to open water. And then they were able to make their way to warmer climates and will, I suppose, “live happily ever after.”
We all had our faith in humanity heightened by the international care and concern of this matter. We felt as though the gray whales have been household pets for some time.
Perhaps we need such an event as this to occur to us from time to time, to bring us back to the fact that we are all living together on this planet, which seems to be getting smaller day by day. Television cameras have made whales in Alaska or a typhoon in the Philippines as near as our living rooms.
I remember another touching story involving an animal. Last winter a newborn kitten was thrown from an automobile by a cruel person who did not want it. The League for Animal Welfare brought the tiny gray creature to an animal hospital where a young veterinarian’s assistant gave it tender loving care.
Having been exposed for some time to sub-zero temperatures, the kitten was in sad shape. Her ears were frostbitten, as were her tail and right hind leg. The assistant helped the veterinarian to amputate the leg, bob the tail and trim he fragile ears. Then she cared for the little kitten with gentle love and even took it home on weekends when no one was at the pet hospital. Each time anyone approached to feed or pet the small animal, it trembled with fear. It took many months for the kitten to accept loving care without fear.
Why is it we can deal gently with animals like kittens and whales, even to the point of getting nations like the United States and Russia involved? And why is it we can’t extend the same tenderness to our fellow human beings? Too often we read stories such as the 38 people who watched as a man stalked and finally attacked a young woman, yet not one of them bothered to even telephone the police about the attack.
Or consider the case of the doctor driving along a highway in Kentucky, when he saw a terrible accident with a number of persons injured. He stopped, ministered medical attention, and saw that the injured were taken to the hospital for further treatment. Later, one of those injured, rather than thanking the doctor for perhaps saving his life, brought suit against him.
I am grateful that, in spite of such responses, there are those who still seek to minister with care and tenderness to the hurting animals and humans in today’s world.
There’s a young stockbroker in San Francisco who makes a dozen sandwiches early each morning, and, on the way to work at 6a.m., hands then out to the derelicts sleeping in Union Square. There are many unsung heroes in each of our communities, who staff the soup kitchens, provide the beds and shelter, and do those kind acts of love from neighbor to neighbor or to those who have needs.
Faith Baldwin has written in The Christian Herald: “The gentleness of the strong! What is it? It is ‘” a smile to an uncertain newcomer ... a gentle touch of reassurance ... a hug that says, “I care” ... a listening ear, a shared meal ... the words, “I’m sorry, will you forgive me?” the affirmation; “You did a good job.” ... an unexpected expression of esteem ... the silent sympathy of strangers when you are embarrassed.” Or the following words found on a mausoleum wall: “Life is mostly froth and bubbles; Only two things stand like stone; Kindness in another’s troubles, Courage in your own.”
You will have found God when you are concerned with other people’s sufferings and not so much your own.