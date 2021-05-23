FAITH AND VALUES: To the point again on reclaiming priorities

TO THE POINT AGAIN: ON RECLAIMING PRIORITIES
The church is to be a worshiping, proclaiming, redeeming, growing, serving, caring community. We have good news to share, a positive witness to bear. However, are a number of inadequate concepts of evangelism; there are some common errors we make in understanding what evangelism is.
There are those who think it is enough to have a life that speaks. Someone will say,for example, “The best way to be an evangelist is to simply live your faith. I will just live my faith and let my life proclaim the gospel. People will notice the difference, and when they inquire, I will tell them about the gospel.”
This always sounds good. Perhaps you are like me in being almost persuaded when you hear that line. But the next time you hear someone say that, ask them: “How many times this past week, or this past month, has someone come up to you and asked, ‘What is the secret of your warm, vibrant life?’”
John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, tried that as an experiment one time. For a certain period of time, he initiated no conversation about faith. But nobody inquired about it. It did not take him long to give up the experiment and start talking about his faith again.He discovered that if you do not speak. the gospel is not communicated.
There are those who end up speaking only of their church. In every church are some members who declare their willingness to do the work of evangelism. When they go out to speak, however, what they really talk about is their church, not about their Lord or about the good news.
These people become, not evangelists, but promoters of the church’s great program or fine staff or warm fellowship or excellent physical facilities. Now it is certainly important to have people enthusiastic about the church. In fact, more church members need to do more positive talking than they do about their church. But the danger here is the possibility of confusing the gospel with the church. We substitute the medium for the message if we tell non-Christians about the church instead of about the church’s Lord.
The German preacher and theologian, Helmut Thielicke, once told of an experience on the streets of Hamburg. He passed a store that had a sign in the window announcing,“Fresh bread for sale.” Immediately, he reacted to the sign by feeling hungry and by thinking how nice it would be to have some fresh bread. He entered the store and said to the lady behind the counter, “I’d like to buy some bread.”She replied, “I am sorry, but we don’t sell bread.”
“But,” said Thielicke, “You have a sign in your window that says fresh bread for sale.”“Oh,” said the lady, “We make signs; we don’t make bread.”
We, ourselves, get into the sign-making business if we promote the church and fail to introduce Christ. We have living bread to give people. But we can get so busy painting signs that no one ever tastes the bread.
There are those who think evangelism is a technique or a program. Some in the church say: “I would like to be an evangelist or a witness, but I really don’t know how. I don’t know what to say. Isn’t there some training session ·we could have? Isn’t there a
course that would tell us what to say, and how to prepare for the responses we will get?”The answer, of course, is yes. There are many training programs and techniques in evangelism. The problem is that techniques in evangelism tend to become as impersonal and artificial as any other prefabricated sales technique. That is probably why there are no step-by-step techniques of evangelism in the New Testament.
The Christian witness is essentially a testimony. It is the telling of one’s own story.In a court of law, to be a witness is to provide a first-hand account of something. The court officials are not interested in opinions or ideas; they want to know what the witness saw and what the witness heard and what the witness knows:You are responsible for telling your story. You are not responsible for the whole range of truth, not even the entire body of Christian truth.
Do you remember the story about the custodian who was cleaning up the bank after banking hours? The telephone rang, the custodian answered: “Hello, this is the First National Bank.” The voice at the other end said: “I want to know what the Federal Reserve discount is, what the prime paper rate is, and if all this foreign travel is going to upset the currency.” There was a long pause. Then the custodian said, “When I said hello and this is the First National Bank, I told you all I know about banking.”We are not responsible for telling more than we know. The basic ingredient of every level of Christian witness is testimony: “Here is what God has done for me.”
The Christian’s witness is a telling, not a selling. In our commercialized, free enterprise society, it has been easy for Christians who are concerned about evangelism to think that they are responsible not only for sharing their faith but also for closing the deal.We are responsible, however, only for the telling. The gospel has its own power. We areto be tellers, not sellers.
As a wise seminary professor said, “It is not given to anyone minister to ring everybody’s bell every time out.” It is also true, however, that every Christian’s witness can ring somebody’s bell every time out. Everyone’s story can bless someone.
The Christian’s witness is a gift of love. Someone has said that the average Christian’s concept of mission is “Running through the bushes quoting John 3:16.” But there can be no impersonal evangelism. If it is impersonal, it is questionable whether it is evangelism.
You don’t have to care about people to sell them something. To share something with them, however, to give them something as intimate as your faith, you have to care for them. We are not to offer our witness from a position of superiority but at the level of our common humanity and need. God calls us to tell our story in love.
Caricatures can be fascinating. The kind of caricatures you find of famous people on the editorial page, for example, are often very revealing. It is amazing how an artist can use only a few lines and create the familiar face of a Nixon or a Carter ?r a Reagan or a Bush or a Clinton. Photographs are more detailed but often less interesting because in the few lines of a caricature the artist adds something of his own interpretation.No one of us will ever duplicate the fullness of Jesus Christ. But the few lines we can draw may communicate more than we would ever imagine. Someone may look at your simple witness and behold the face of Christ!
Jesus said, “You shall be my witnesses.” If we belong to him, in one way or another,sooner or later, we are witnesses.