FAITH AND VALUES: Time for rest and renewal is necessary

Life does not rise in an unbroken ascent, nor does it hold to a constant pitch. It is like a graph line that rises and falls. It is more like a range of mountains than a single mountain.
Too often we are unduly impressed by the summits and unduly depressed by the valleys. Sometimes we sigh for long level stretches of the prairie; but because of our mercurial nature, the desire cannot be fulfilled. The fact is that we are creatures who tire and must retire, who become deflated and must be inflated, who hunger and must be fed, who are awake and then must sleep. Cancel this alteration of need and fulfillment, of call and answer, and we die.
An old legend tells of a small boy who wandered off into the land of elves and pixies. They welcomed him joyously but did not know that, unlike them, he needed regular sleep. Indeed, they thought that sleep was death. With great apprehension they saw the boy begin to nod. They frantically increased their entertainment and refused to let him sleep, so presently the boy died. This is a parable of our age.
We find that the pace of living, especially in city and suburb, is constantly increased without provision for effective rest and renewal. People seem constantly to shout at the top of their lungs and to live at the top of their vigor. The voice not of the turtle but of tension is heard in the land. It seems difficult even to find time to put gas into the car.
We need a program that will give us the chance to be still and know that God is God, a program that responds to the call of Christ: “Come ye yourselves apart into a desert place, and rest awhile.” Isaiah promised centuries ago, “They that wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed.” To wait for God means to pause to let His power catch up to us. Too often we are too busy accelerating to accept it. We have increased our horsepower for smooth passing of traffic and have learned that we have passed up the beautiful scenery of God’s peace. The answer is to slow down, to be silent and expectant, to let the voice of God come through.
Time is a precious gift, one of our most sacred possessions. It is in time that we find happiness, render service and fulfill our stewardship. We live in a culture that demands time and often clutters time with many things. The result is confusion, tension, frustration and fatigue. Periodically one needs to evaluate time and establish priorities, so that there is adequate time for rest, relaxation, spiritual growth, and communion.
In these weeks ahead when so many will be taking that special time for vacation, relaxation, and rest, may I offer just one word of advice. Don’t be so busy and anxious that you miss the purpose of it all. Find those moments each day to refresh yourself at the spring of God’s peace and beauty.
Rather than having time on our hands, we need to put hands on our time. The amount of time in any given 24-hour period is a fixed sum, but the amount of meaning contained in any 24 hours is a wide open adventure.