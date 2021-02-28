FAITH AND VALUES: Thermometer or thermostat

In most of our homes and businesses we have two instruments which are familiar to all. We have been very aware of these in the recent record-breaking cold. They are the thermometer and the thermostat.
The thermometer is a device which conforms to and registers its environment. It is a simple instrument, containing liquid or metal which expands or contracts in response to heat and cold, and reveals the temperature. Its behavior is determined entirely from external conditions.
By contrast, consider the thermostat. It has all the characteristics of a thermometer, plus one significant addition - it has the element of control. If the temperature does not correspond to a previously set standard, this instrument sets into motion forces which change the temperature. The thermometer conforms. The thermostat transforms.
All living things on this planet, save one, must conform to the environment or cease to exist. The dinosaurs ruled the earth for millions of years, but unable to conform to the changing environment, they became extinct. Humans, however, received the power of reason and the ability to learn from their own and other’s experience. We also differ from other life in that we can set goals, ideals, and purposes.
Thus humans, instead of being forced to conform, have the power to transform. By the use of energy sources, we can live in hostile environments, even in outer space. More importantly, we can exercise control over our inner being. When we are what our Creator intended us to be, we are not a thermometer but a thermostat and can transform this somewhat alien world into one akin to the Kingdom of God.
We decide.
This contrast can be carried in many areas. Let us examine two. First, there are two kinds of social behavior in which the thermostat and thermometer persons are easily recognized.
The thermometer people act as though their chief object is to do whatever is being done. Their major passions are conformity, security, and acceptance; their motto, “Everybody’s doing it.”
The thermostat people focus on what ought to be, and they refuse to conform to that which is in conflict with their convictions and goals. Their actions may be for good or bad, but they are change agents and are willing to pay the price for change. We can also consider the thermometer/thermostat idea in the light of the two basic political philosophies of our time.
One philosophy assumes that people are thermometers and can be coerced, bulldozed, browbeaten, or bought. In this philosophy humans are made for the state, and privilege and justice reserved for the few.
The extreme right and the extreme left may proclaim that theirs is a government of the people, but it is not. Totalitarianism always promises freedom but its fruits will always be deterioration, debasement, and destruction.
The other political philosophy is that which we call democracy, which believes that folks are not thermometers but thermostats. It assumes that the individuals have the right and ability to determine their destiny. It believes that the state exists for the individual, and that the task of government is to enrich the lives of all its citizens.
Democracy assumes that all people have the right to do their own thinking, to express their own convictions, to adhere to their highest ideals and to follow the dictates of their God-given conscience.
Paul spoke to this when he said “Be not conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”