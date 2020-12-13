FAITH AND VALUES: The unwanted Christmas gift

Here we are only a dozen days before Christmas and for some of us panic begins to set in. Last year we said we would get it all done early, but there are still gifts to be bought, decorations to be completed, food to be cooked, errands to run, cards to be addressed. Don’t worry. You will make it, and will come to that exciting moment when the family gathers around the tree and gifts are distributed.
The carefully selected paper will be ripped from the packages and the ribbons and bows discarded, except for those gathered by the family collector for next year’s gifts. Many of the gifts we receive will be delightful surprises and greatly cherished, but there is the probability some of them will be well intended but not at all that which fits our desires, needs, or tastes. We will, of course, be polite in our “thank yous,” and inwardly say, “Well, it’s the spirit which counts.”
A little girl had long anticipated the contents of the large package under the tree from her grandmother. When it was unwrapped it proved to be a lovely set of books, not at all in the anticipated toy category.
“What do you say to your grandmother?” The mother prompted. The little girl replied, “Thank you, grandmother. It is what I have always wanted, but not very much.” I once heard a merchant say the crowds buying gifts on Christmas Eve are exceeded only by those exchanging gifts the day after Christmas.
Have you ever paused to think that the first Christmas gift was one nobody wanted? As the little girl anticipated her present and discovered it was not what she expected, so did many people when Jesus was born. The Messiah had been long anticipated, but not in the guise of a babe born in stable who made a woman cry.
A few recognized him-the shepherds and wise men, and somewhat later an old man named Simeon and an old woman named Anna. But joy was not reflected in the feelings of many.
King Herod did not want him. He was threatened by this child and ordered the slaughter of infants to be rid of him. In his earliest months Jesus became a refugee as his parents fled into Egypt. Rome did not want him. Who was this seditionist who threatened the Emperor, stirring up the people and causing trouble?
The Pharisees and Sadducees did not want him. They were expecting one to occupy the throne of David and lead the nation to its former glory. The Zealots did not want him. They wanted a military leader to throw off the bondage of the Roman Empire, not one who talked about loving your enemies and turning the other cheek. Of course, we view this event from the vantage of20 centuries. We see the contribution Jesus makes, the transformation he brings to life, the revelation of God he has made known.
The greatest Christmas gift was the baby born long ago. He offers light in darkness, hope for despair, faith for eternity, strength for our needs, life abundant, and eternal. But I wonder-is he the Christmas gift we really want? Are we tempted to say, as did the little girl, “Thank you, God. It’s what I have always wanted, but not very much.” Will we find ourselves, the day after Christmas, at the exchange counters of life, looking for the things we really want? Ifso, we may miss the deeper meaning of Christmas.