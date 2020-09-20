FAITH AND VALUES: The United Way builds community

The human spirit is like a refinery or a factory. It is forever receiving into the raw materials of experience and circumstance, and it is forever making something out of these and passing its production on.
A great factory has a “receiving” door and an unloading dock. At this entrance the raw materials flow in; in daily quotas they come. From most points of the compass, distances near and far, cold steel or soft rubber or whatever, the materials keep rolling in.
Like the factories of the industrial world, we human beings have our input doors. And they are busy; the traffic is heavy. It’s impossible to know what will be next uncrated on our unloading docks. Sometimes when we have ordered pleasure, circumstances delivers pain. Sometimes when we expect it least, some unheralded messenger appears with something priceless. And our living is what we make of whatever comes.
An industrial plant has also an “out” gate, a shipping room, a loading dock – for the factory has an “output.” This is what factories are for. Using essentially the same materials, one will turn out automobiles, another will produce radios or TV sets, and yet another may make paper clips or rubber bands. It all depends upon what the factory is “tooled up” to do.
In our human lives we likewise have our output gates. We are exporters.
Something is forever flowing out of our lives into the lives of others and into the world around us. What our output is to be will depend upon what it is we are “tooled up” to produce.
Some have inwardly equipped themselves to make something beautiful out of everything that comes. Out of most dismal circumstances, they produce the radiance of inward peace and poise. From fragments of shattered hopes they mold new forms of beauty.
The human spirit has a remarkable creative power. All that enters into it is refined and made... into something or other. Of similar experiences some make one thing and some make another. Sometimes only bitterness is spewed forth, or resentment, or hatred. It’s a matter of tooling.
Not everything of value in our human experiences is produced in great factories of the world. In fact, the things of greatest worth aren’t things at all, and they are produced only within the human person, reside only within the human spirit, and emerge only from the inner dimensions of what we are.
Love isn’t manufactured by General Motors or General Dynamics or General Electric or General Foods, or general anything else. It has a specific source. It is produced within the human spirit, and only there is it ever made.
Kindness doesn’t grow on trees like apples that we may go and pluck it from the limbs. Compassion doesn’t float around out there in the ether somewhere or come with the light from some distant star.
Let’s tool up with gratitude, and know that the world has been most blessed by its people who have taken their blessings, large or small, and processed them through grateful hearts, and passed them on to others in deeds and words of love.
Let’s tool up with courage and patience and self-control and faith, and know that we can take our experiences, bright or dark, and of them make something of beauty.
If such values as love and kindness and compassion are to exist at all in our world and community, they must arise within the human spirit, and reside there, and emanate from there.
And remember this: No other person in the world is better qualified to produce these than you are. What the world needs most, you are well equipped to give it as is anyone anywhere.
Let us then give our most wholehearted support to the United Way in our community where these gifts are so desperately needed , and where we know our “output” can be the “input” for others.