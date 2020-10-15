FAITH AND VALUES: The only ones blind are ones who will not see

Some of you may remember the story some years ago of Joseph C. Sardler from Mount Airy, North Carolina. Mr. Sardler stumbled over his dog’s dinner dish and fell headlong down his basement stairs and what occurred was nothing short of a miracle. He fell over the dog dish because he was blind, but, after cracking his head against the wall during the tumble, he could see again. “It’s a miracle,” Sardler said. “It’s nothing else but a miracle, that is alii can say. I just thank God, for giving me my sight back.”
Sardler, 32 at the time, was blind for six years due to optic nerve atrophy. When his sight was restored, he spent the rest of the night without sleep, looking at things he had been missing... including the five-year-old daughter he had never seen. “I’ve been going out and looking outside, looking at the trees, trying to gather everything in and thanking God for what happened,” he said. “I’ve been looking at the flowers, the heavens, just anything I can take in with my eyes because it’s the most precious thing there is.”
These seven words were scribbled on a small cardboard sign beside a beggar in a city park: “It is April and I am blind.”
Perhaps these words will inspire those of us who have the blessing of physical sight to truly have our eyes opened to life about us. It is April and I can see. I can see the beauty of nature, the glory of a sunrise, and the smile of a friend. It is April and I can see growth and see that spring always follows winter, that growth always follows planting and that life always follows death.
In one of the congregations that I served as minister, there was a prominent member who was totally blind. If someone met him, who did not know this about him, they would declare that he had sight. He would describe how beautiful the view was from his home, how beautiful the day was, how wonderful his son looked, and was always ready to give a word of encouragement and cheer to others. He taught me many lessons... and among them that oftentimes we do not see the positives, the beauty of the nature around about them, we are not ready to offer words of encouragement and cheer, we are all tied up in complaints and negatives. And the moral is clear: only those are blind who will not see. An old Chinese proverb says: “One-third of what we see is in front of our eyes, but two-thirds is behind our eyes.”
Do you know what is the oldest continuous society in existence? It is “The Flat Earth Society,” according to its hardy band of about 1,500 members scattered around the world. This group claims roots from the Zetetic Society, a Greek school of skeptics from ancient times. In spite of the “eye-opening” photographs of the astronauts and the continuing information from satellites that clearly show the earth looking like a marbleized bowling ball, the flat-earth people refuse to believe it. Proving again that “There are none so blind as those who will not see.”
We humans cannot appreciate that for which our lives haven’t been opened and illuminated. “Our blindness” deprives us of the higher experiences of beauty and wonder. The light of God is necessary to illuminate the higher things of life and allow the person who walks in that light to see them.
A man was seeing the American West for the first time, traveling by bus. He was not only unimpressed, but sharply critical of such wonders as The Grand Canyon, the Royal Gorge, and the Painted Desert. The bus driver said to the disgruntled tourist, “Listen, mister, if you ain’t got it on the inside, you can’t see it on the outside.”
Kierkegaard, the Danish theologian, claimed to have prayed daily: “Lord! Give me weak eyes for things which are of no account... and clear eyes for all thy truth.” Would you join me in that prayer?