FAITH AND VALUES: The age of the shrug

Ponder these incidents which were reported in newspapers on consecutive days years ago. Monday. Detroit. A small plane crashes in this Michigan city. The plane, carrying 300 pounds of marijuana, ran out of gas after being chased by U.S. Customs planes all the way from El Paso, Texas. Witnesses say some bystanders fled with bundles of drugs while the pilot lay dying in the wreckage.
Tuesday. Richmond. A meter maid’s three-wheeled vehicle overturns and catches fire with an officer aboard. A man comes out of a nearby convenience store with his morning cup of coffee, seeS the burning wreckage with the officer trapped inside and, seeing a crowd of rubberneckers doing nothing, races to the wreck and pulls out the critically burned officer. Returning to his car he finds that his cup of coffee, which he placed on the roof of his car just before he sprung into action, had been stolen.
Wednesday. Washington, D.C. A 6 a.m. accident on an already packed 1-395 into D.C. leaves a passenger in the-roadway with serious head injuries. An Army colonel on his way to the Pentagon stops and stands in front of the injured woman so oncoming traffic will not hit her. Later the colonel says several drivers angrily shouted at him for blocking traffic and requiring them to pull off the road to avoid the wreck scene.
None of us knows how we would have reacted in similar situations, though I would like to think that most of us would have picked the pilot over the pot, the meter reader over the morning coffee, the accident victim over getting to work on time. None of us, I hope, would ignore, even compound, another person’s pain in order to achieve some advantage for ourselves.
The incidents, however, remind us that there are people in our society who are insensitive to other people’s pain, and when opportunity presents itself will seize it for their personal gain. They can hardly plead ignorance. Face it, it takes equally quick thinking and decisive action to pull marijuana from the twisted wreckage of an aircraft as it does to rescue the plane’s pilot.
Leonard Griffith once wrote that we live in “the age of the shrug.” Few gestures are so simple as the drawn-up shoulders, which convey indifference, doubt, or contempt.
The small, unheroic people singled out in last week’s incidents are atypical and their churlish behavior gets publicity in amounts disproportionate to their numbers among the population. But they are newsworthy precisely because they show the sinful side of humanity, the part that says “ S0 what” when they encounter human need or pain. They are the worst exemplars of the age of the shrug.
Then there are the rest of us, who become so accustomed to human hurt that we do not try to heal it, so familiar with dishonesty that we do not attempt to confront it, so used to affluence that we do not act grateful for it, so tolerant of diversity that nothing is ever wrong, only different. We are children of our culture, co-conspirators in the age of the shrug.
These paragraphs are not intended to be a call to reject modernity not to join a cult of holy hand wringers who wail about the state of the world at the beginning of the 21st century. I see enough signs of beauty, reverence for life, concern for persons, struggle for integrity, and willingness to sacrifice to give me hope about another generation.
Instead, I want these paragraphs to serve as a reminder that Jesus taught and lived a philosophy that is the antithesis of and antidote for the age of the shrug. Rather than a self-centered approach to life that milks every opportunity to one’s own advantage, Jesus embodied a life that sacrifices even when the consequences for oneself are not easy and cares for others without concern for self. Jesus taught that even the people we meet by chance encounter are part of our sphere of influence and that every person is God’s creation and not just an object.
If the age of the shrug is to be replaced by the age of the outstretched hand, people of faith must put into practice the grace of a loving God. It is not as if we have no answer to the pockets of indifference around us.