FAITH AND VALUES: Thank God for mothers

Thank God for Mothers
This Sunday is Mother’s Day, that time set apart on the second Sunday of May of every year to honor motherhood. How many warm, wonderful memories this time brings back to us all. Those homemade Mother’s Day cards were more precious and valuable than any purchased at a store, when mother knew that “we had cared enough to make our very best.”On Mother’s Day we would not dare go to church without wearing a red rose (if the mother were still living) or a white rose (if the mother had died). Mothers are very special people. I will always be grateful for my mother and the mother of our children and for the joy they have brought to my life.
It was Julia Ward Howe who made the first suggestion for a Mother’s Day in the United States in 1872. But the date which we now observe was established in 1907 through a campaign led by Anna Jarvis of Grafton, West Virginia. She chose the second Sunday of May and began the custom of wearing a carnation or rose for the occasion.
The late newspaper columnist, Dorothy Dix, wrote one of the finest, though culturally dated, tributes to mothers that I have read. “The greatness of a mother has never been better than when an old woman was chosen by her community for a special honor as she replies,“Who, me? Why, I’ve never done anything. I’ve just brought up a houseful of kids to be decent men and women. That’s all.”
“She never did anything,” yet she was a financier who would have been Secretary of the Treasury if she had gotten her just desserts. Balancing the budget would have been no trick at all compared to spreading her husband’s thin pay envelope over the needs of a big family. Yet she did it.
“She never did anything,” yet she was a jack-of-all-trades and good at them all. She was a judge who had to use the wisdom of Solomon in settling the disputes between her children. She was a doctor who knew what to do for minor juvenile ills and who could kiss a bump and make it well. She was a nurse whose hands had healing in their touch, and who could go without food or sleep or rest while a sick child clung to her who would only be quiet in mother’s arms.
“She never did anything,” yet she was the character-builder whose work made the kind of men and women who are the glory of our country. She had rock-bottom principles and she founded her children on them. She had high ideals that she always held before her sons’ and daughters’ eyes, and she bred in them honor and honesty and decency until these qualities became as much a part of her youngsters as their own skins.
“She never did anything,” yet she was a heroine because with her own hands she raised her children above herself and opened doors for them which would be forever closed to her.She went shabby that they might have good clothes; hungry that they might be fed. She stayed put that they might travel.
“She never did anything,” yet she cooked in the kitchen the good food on which her children entertained their friends in the parlor. She sat up nights making dresses in which her lovely daughters would dance at parties, and washing shirts so that her boys might be spic-and-span and efficient-looking when they went to work.
“She never did anything,” yet for years and years she slaved and pinched pennies and denied herself even the medical attention that she knew she needed, so that sons and daughters might have the education that would forever put them out of her class.“She never did anything.” No, of course not. She was just Mom, and even her children never knew how great she was.
Dorothy Dix reminds us how great mothers are; and to all of them I say, “Thank God!”Although it seems cornier now than it did when I was growing up, there was one song that seemed to be sung somewhere every Mother’s Day. Even today when I hear it, it brings memories of those special times and of that blessed relationship. The words are:
M is for the million things she gave me;
O is only that she is growing old;
T is for the tears she shed to save me;
H is for her heart of purest gold;
E is for her eyes of lovelight shining;
R means right and right she’ll always be.
Put them all together they spell Mother,
The word that means the world to me.