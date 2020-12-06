FAITH AND VALUES: Taking the risk of birth

In Maurice Maeterlinck’s delightful fantasy-drama, The Bluebird, there is a scene in which the unborn souls of children wait in heaven for some human father and mother who will take the risk of becoming parents, who will let the children be born. In the scene, it is the appointed time for certain souls to leave God’s realm and to dwell on earth, but some are reluctant to be born. “No, I don’t want to go! I would rather not be born. What if I am not loved after I am born? What if my parents abandon me or die and I am left alone? No, I would rather stay here.”
From those who are being born that day and are leaving God’s realm a song arises,
‘The earth! The earth! I can see it! How beautiful it is! How bright it is! How big it is!” Then other beautiful voices are heard singing. “Who are they?” a visitor asks. lilt is the song of the mothers coming out to meet the child they will bear,” the visitor is told.
Maeterlink is saying that there is a risk in any birth, a risk in the birth of love and loving; and he is right. There are risks in being alive, risks of entering into the new and unfamiliar, risks in embracing the truth and change, risks in loving and being loved, risks in trusting God and living from God’s promises.
Christmas celebrates the risk of love and birth which God took when He wrapped up divine love and grace in Jesus Christ, born a helpless human baby to Mary and Joseph in a cave/stable outside of Bethlehem. Because God took the risk of birth and love, we can understand more clearly and respond more completely to God’s revelation. In this very human Jesus, we behold a person like us with whom we can identify, a living example we can follow, a compelling presence who understands our human dilemmas and struggles, and whom we can follow with commitment and joy.
As Van Harvey put it, “Human beings only seem to decide concerning the truth about life in general when they are confronted by a life in particular.” No academic theory, written word, or spoken exhortation convinces or illuminates us as much as a living person who embodies and lives out before our very eyes what we seek to know and become. In Jesus, we behold all we are and all we can yet become. The highest in Jesus’ nature appeals to the highest in our nature.
As Jesus moves with the integrity of caring love among persons, we begin to realize that such a loving relationship is what God wills and wants to occur with us and between us. Little wonder the apostle John sings, “In him was life, and the life was the light of people. The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it. [And] to all who received him, who believed in his name, he gave power to become children of God.”
Yes, because God took the risk of birth of divine love in Christ, we are more fully alive when we take the risk of birth in faith and accept God’s love, when we open ourselves to Christ and let him be born and live in us. As Meister Eckart declared in a sermon on Christmas Eve, “What good is it to me if Mary gave birth to the Son of God, and I don’t give birth to God’s Son in my person and my culture and my times?”
When we take the risk of birth and let Christ be born in us, we then are moved to risk the birth of love in marriage, in parenthood, in friendship, and in service to others.
When with courage and trust we take such risks of birth and love, we discover how full and rich life can be, how amazing and exciting love is, how meaningful and full of possibilities and miracles every day is. When we take the risk and Jesus is born in us, life comes alive for us with new dimensions – it becomes a veritable feast! Hear how it happened to Nina Hermann. She was a chaplain at a children’s hospital. She made her daily rounds with compassion and caring, but she was spiritually unsettled as she wrestled with why God allowed innocent children to -suffer.
One night she was in her apartment, a fire in the fireplace shutting out the cold and the blowing snow of a blizzard. She was reading a book and once again wrestling with why a God of love would allow innocent children to suffer and die so soon. The telephone rang. It was the mother of a young girl who had just been readmitted to the hospital. The mother insisted that Nina Hermann come immediately to the hospital in order to visit her daughter before she died.
Nina Hermann didn’t want to go. She had been similarly summoned before by this mother, and she knew this could be another false alarm. She selfishly didn’t want to leave the cozy comfort of her apartment and face the storm raging outside.
But she said, “Yes, I’ll come.” She was not sure why, but part of it was her sense of responsibility and calling. She walked to the hospital through the driving snow and the biting wind, with ambivalent feelings about the mother and daughter and about God, and how unfair it was of God to put her in such an impossible situation – to talk of God’s love with patients and their parents when she doubted it in the face of human suffering.
She got to the hospital and discovered it was indeed another false alarm. The child was stable and would probably be discharged in the morning. But instead of turning on her heels to return home, Nina Hermann sat down and talked to the young patient’s mother. In the conversation they shared, Nina Hermann verbalized some of the doubts that troubled her.
She found herself talking about the cross and the suffering of Christ, and about what that means. And as the two women shared together, it suddenly made sense – not only to the chaplain but also to the mother, and nurtured hope in her as she contemplated the ordeal that lay ahead for her and her daughter. Nina Hermann later recorded her thoughts about the nighttime conversation and the entire experience:
Do what you don’t want to do! Go when you don’t want to go! Plod through the snow, Wrestle with the wind and the cold.
Go when you don’t want to go, And when you least expect it, You may glimpse an open door of light.
God took the risk of birth and love and came in Christ to bring us fully alive and to give us eternal life. When we take the risk of birth and let Christ be born in us, when we let God love us, we will find a larger life in a world replete with miracles, beauty, and revelation.
We shall be called to go, to take the risks of love at the crossroads, to do what we may not want to do, to go when we do not want to go. But in the going and doing, we will meet Jesus and see God in the faces of those we love and serve. And that’s all the assurance we need in this season and always!