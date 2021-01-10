FAITH AND VALUES: Show and tell

I am not sure whether younger elementary children still have “show and tell” time in their classroom, but when our daughters were that age, such sharing was a weekly event. I recall how it sometimes precipitated a mild crisis when one of them remembered it at the last minute and was frustrated in finding something that they wanted to show and tell. On one occasion one of our daughters took me to school as the something she wanted to share. Her classmates asked me questions about what I do as a minister, and some were difficult to answer. I struggled so as not to embarrass her or myself. Epiphany, which we celebrate this week, is a kind of divine “show and tell” in which God reveals to the whole world how Jesus’ birth at Bethlehem fulfills the prophetic expectation of the long-awaited Messiah, how God wraps up His love and salvation purpose in Jesus as the world’s Savior.
The Magi (priestly sages from Persia who were experts in astronomy and “dream interpretation) represent the wider Gentile world to whom the divine revelation is given and by whom it is claimed. Epiphany is from the Greek word which means to show forth or to be manifested.
That is why for the early Church the Wise Men, the Magi, were the central figures in the birth of Jesus rather than the shepherds. At least on the walls of Roman catacombs figures of the Magi appeared two centuries before those of the shepherds. Many traditions, of course, have grown up around the Magi and their journey, which was guided by an unusual star, and about their finding a newborn ruler whose birth the star heralded.
Matthew’s mention of the gifts they brought suggested there were three of them who came, but there is no indication of their number in Scripture. Later each was given a particular name. We also are told that they were not only given a divine sign by the star, but after reaching Jerusalem, were given corroboration in the word of the Scripture from the prophet Micah. Of course, they finally met the new King face to face when they reached Bethlehem and knelt before him in the house in which he was living. Then they rose and returned on their way, and would not they have told others of the glory moment they had shared?
Yes, Epiphany not only reminds us how in Christ. God entered human history and became like us in order to show us His love and salvation; it also reminds us how we then are to show and tell the wonder of the miracle. how we are to live out God’s love and grace with joy and hope, how we are to tell others of Christ and share the certainties of our faith. The visit of the Magi at Jesus’ birth is better understood when it is tied – as Matthew in his Gospel seems to do – with Jesus’ commission to the disciples after the resurrection: “Go. therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, the Son. and the Holy Spirit, teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” Yes, we begin in faith on our knees before Christ, but we soon find ourselves on our feet saying. “Here I am! Send me!”
But someone may be saying. “Well and good, pastor, but I am not good enough to show and tell, and I am afraid to go. I know that I am a sinner and am far from perfect; I am full of contradictions and ambivalences. I have my doubts and unbelief and most of the time I do not come close to being Christlike. I lose my temper, am self-centered, am mean and hurt others, play loose with the truth, react from neurotic impulses, don’t trust people and look for the worst in them.
“I am driven by compulsions I cannot control and am often consumed with anxiety . I actually don’t feel very lovable and the love I show for others is more often than not a refined form of caring for myself. No, my life would not show and tell anyone about God.” But that is exactly why God showed Himself in human flesh to us, why God wrapped up reality and salvation in Jesus, why God jointed ultimacy and intimacy in that miracle to tell us that while we may be sinners, sinner is not all we are. In fact, we are much, much more.
Through Christ we can become all God intends us to be - and in our awakening and being made whole, God uses us to reach others, to speak to others, to heal others, to bless others, to be change agents for others, and to transform the world. God uses us! God calls us to do for others what still needs doing for us, to be in Christ’s name for others what we still lack in ourselves, to commend Christ to others when we need to give more of ourselves to him. The miracle, however, happens in us, through us, and sometimes in spite of us. Most often it occurs when we are totally unaware that God is working through us. We only realize for certain that we are being agents of God’s love and grace when a person thanks us or tells someone else who tells us – maybe years afterward.
A couple of years ago after a January snowstorm a teenager in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who was riding a municipal bus, noticed a young mother with a baby when she stood up for the next stop. He noticed that she was wearing only thin, worn-out fabric slippers on her feet.
When the bus stopped he got off behind the young mother, quickly slipped off his boots, and kneeling, put them on the young woman. Another rider on that bus, moved by the poignant scene of the teenager kneeling to help the young woman into his boots said, “As I watched what was happening, for a moment I saw Jesus putting the boots on the woman’s feet.” Of course!
In Christ, God shows and tells the world how much we are loved. Then God sends us out to show and tell others the joy of being fulfilled, of living in love, of walking with God.