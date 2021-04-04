FAITH AND VALUES: Shocking servanthood

If you and I had been there, we would have been shocked… shocked to say the least. There are, after all, some things you just do not do. In every culture, there are those accepted ways of behaving, those traditional ways of doing things, certain cultural conventions that are well nigh unto being sacrosanct.
To violate these conventions is to misbehave, to risk being branded a misfit. There are, after all, some things you just do not do. So, if you and I had been there, we would have been shocked shocked to say the least.
Yet, here Jesus was he had taken off his outer cloak; he walked to the door, picked up a pitcher of water, and poured it into a large basin; he wrapped a towel around his waist; and his friends watched in awestruck amazement as, one by one, he washed their dirty feet.
Foot washing… it seems rather strange to us – an odd, archaic form of personal hygiene; however, in first century Palestine it had to be done. After a day, even an hour, on the dusty, rocky trails of Judea, it simply had to be done.
So, a basin, a pitcher of water, and a towel were standard equipment in almost every first century home. But for the most part foot washing was a do-it-yourself affair. And even the most menial slave was not normally required to wash the master’s feet. Still, here he was, washing his disciples’ feet. The disbelief of the disciples is clearly reflected in Peter’s outburst when Jesus approaches him: “Not my feet, Lord; you will never wash mine.” What Jesus was doing was simply shocking … unacceptable… incredible.
But then taking up the towel was just prelude to an even more unacceptable event. Less than 24 hours later, this same Jesus would hang on a pair of crossed wooden beams suspended between heaven and earth: nails in his wrists and feet, spear thrust into his side, crown of thorns on his brow, with little more than a towel to protect him from the elements. If taking up the towel was unacceptable, mounting the cross would be the final anathema for reasonable people.
Yet it is precisely here at the cross – which Paul knew would be scandal to believing Jews and foolishness to reasonable Gentiles – it was here at the cross that God painted the ultimate portrait of Himself on the human horizon. It was here that God wrote the ultimate definition of love on the pages of human history. Here we learn what love really is - not our love, not what we think or desire God’s love to be -’- but God’s love: “Herein is love… not that we loved God but God loved us and gave Himself for us.”
And it is at Calvary, with but a towel wrapped around his waist, and blood dripping from his side, that God demonstrated, once and for all, the nature of His plan for reconciling the world to Himself. Here at the cross, in a way that words could never completely enunciate,Jesus, by his example, invited us to be co-workers with him in this mission of reconciliation.
It is not our way… we would never have written the script this way. It is shocking… unacceptable. It is the way of service and love.
Paul said it this way: “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who, being in the form of God, did not regard equality with God as something to be grasped, but emptied himself, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in human likeness: and being found in human form, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even death on a cross.”
It has been nearly two thousand years now, nearly two thousand years since he mounted that cross with outstretched arms as if to invite the whole world to know his embrace. In those two thousand years we have done a lot of things with that cross: we have smoothed its splintered surface; we have dangled it around our necks on 14K chains. Indeed, after two thousand years, the shocking nature of the cross has been continually and considerably blunted for most.
Yes… we have done a lot of things with that cross: we have surveyed it; we have cherished it; we have stood beneath it; we have gloried in it. But when all is said and done, when we come to the end of our journey, will we have been obedient to the love it demonstrated? To the mission it enunciated? Will we have been willing to die with Christ there, to take our place on that cross, dying to self so that we might live for those who love us and for all those he loves? Have we made the suffering love it demonstrates the manifesto of our ministry? What have we done with that cross and with that towel which proclaims its message so clearly?
Is it possible that 20 centuries later we have made something of an uneasy peace with that towel and, perhaps, also with the cross? Could it be that we have left the foot washing and the cross-bearing to Jesus? It was, after all, his job, was it not? Then, just when we have convinced ourselves to leave our towels on the racks and our crosses on hospital walls, his words come ringing into our minds once again: “You call me teacher and Lord and you are right, for so I am. If then I, your Lord and teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s. For I have givenyou an example, that you also should do as I have done to you. It is really pretty clear, is it not? If you would be my disciple… you must do as I have done: you must take up the towel. You must take up the cross. You must take up your towel. You must take up your cross. Remember how Paul put it: “And being found in human form, Jesus humbled himself, and became obedient until, even death on a cross.” Have this mind in you. Have this mind in you. Do you suppose he meant me? You? Us?
But, of course, that is not the real question any more than reasonableness or practicality are the standards by which the Kingdom’s work is measured. No, the real question is… will we do it his way or ours? Will we take up the towel, take up the cross, take the risk of living out a shocking, unacceptable, incredible, selfless love?
It is not the world’s way, and the world will be shocked – that much you can know for certain. There are, after all, some things you just do not do. And still the towel waits to be taken.
Still your towel waits to be taken.