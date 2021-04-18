FAITH AND VALUES: Paying it forward

Are you familiar with the motto that is popping up in odd places all over our nation? It is appearing on bumper stickers , on walls, at the bottom of letters and business cards. It is being written on index cards and taped to refrigerator doors. The slogan: “Practice random kindness and senseless acts of beauty.”
I myself have not seen the catchy saying in any of those places, but someone recently handed me an article from Redbook magazine. Obviously, I am missing something by not reading that periodical! It seems as though the slogan about “practicing random kindness” has caught on like wildfire (in California, where else?) and is now the hottest bumper sticker to behad.
The magazine vignette declares : “It’s a crisp winter day in San Francisco. A woman in ared Honda drives up the Bay Bridge tollbooth. ‘I’m paying for myself and for the six cars behind me,’ she says with a smile. “One after another, the next six drivers arrive at the tollbooth,dollars in hand, only to be told, ‘Some lady up ahead already paid your fare.’’’It turns out that the unidentified lady in the Honda had read something on an index card on a colleague’s work desk: “Practice random kindness and senseless acts of beauty.”
In Patterson, New Jersey, a dozen people might descend with mops and pails and tulip bulbs to a run-down house and give it a spring cleaning, while the dazed and grateful elderly owners look on.
In Portland, Oregon , a man might plunk a coin into a stranger’s parking meter just in the nick of time.
In some snowbound northern city, maybe somebody shovels off his driveway and then the neighbor’s driveway as well.
Others are planting daffodils along Richland Avenue, picking up litter in the Chesterfield Street parkways , allowing another car’s driver to ease in front of them in traffic at 4:45 Friday afternoon on Whiskey Road, scrubbing graffiti off of park benches in Virginia Acres Park. They call it “guerilla goodness.”
I had the delightful experience of visiting with Mrs. Rhonda Brummel’s eighth grade Language Arts class at Schofield Middle School. They had read the book Pay It Forward, which features the main character, a young boy names Trevor, who practices random kindness. Trevor pays random kindness or guerilla goodness forward to others.
I had a wonderful time with these engaging, inquisitive, bright teenagers, who made a powerfully positive impression on me that day. I was greatly touched a week or two later to receive in the mail a packet bulging with hand-written letters from each of the students. Each one was a treasure to me, a gift of real grace that seasoned my life, lifted my spirits, and challenged me to practice the discipline of “paying it forward” that they have been following. As one of them wrote me, “If everyone paid it forward , then there would be fewer problems in the world.”
My thanks, best wishes, and admiration go to Mrs. Brummel and her students: Nellie Arthur, Jerel Baker, John Cook, Desirae Druce, Chase Ferguson, Andre Jackson, Cordelia Johnson, Kyera Kraft, Clarke Palmer, Shonderrick Rice, Duncan Rutherfurd, Sadaria Scott,Jamel Settles, John Shand, Anthony Shank, Shanita Simpkins, Jonathan Simpkins, Julianne Spires, Joey Walp, Charlie White and Kera Woods.
Such a movement can be critiqued, of course. Another trendy yuppie do-good fad bound to fade when it stops feeling fun. It is too now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t. The practitioner gets to keep all control.
OK. Guerilla goodness or paying it forward is no substitute for consistent, relational commitments to justice and love. But guerilla goodness is a grand idea. Why should meanness and violence monopolize our amazement? Love delights in springing happy surprises; and people struggling in a loveless world need nothing so much as to be startled awake by unnecessary kindness and senseless beauty.
Perhaps this is what the Creator had in mind when God thought up sunsets, starry nights, and as Elton Trueblood said, “all the unnecessary colors.” Why not try to be as extravagant and as mischievous as God’s own sweet grace?
Just remember: Like all revolutions, guerilla goodness begins slowly, with a single act.Let it be yours. Follow the example of Mrs. Brummel’s class. Practice random kindness and senseless acts of beauty. Pay it forward!