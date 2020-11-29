FAITH AND VALUES: Meeting the Jesus we never knew

Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain this evening...becoming windy with thunderstorms likely by morning. Low 54F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.