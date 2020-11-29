FAITH AND VALUES: Meeting the Jesus we never knew

It never ceases to amaze me how the name of Jesus is bandied about to endorse all kinds of political and economic schemes, and how the name “Christian” is used indiscriminately as an adjective to legitimize everything from white supremacy to slave labor, from media hype to nursery rhymes, from rock bands to health foods. Even as Jesus wept over Jerusalem, I am sure he is still weeping – or perhaps laughing – over people’s misunderstanding and deliberate distortion of who he is, his teachings and his purpose; and no more so than during this season of Advent.
Much of what is done to celebrate his birth and much of what is done in his name is both ludicrous and scandalous. I read how a strip-tease dancer in Japan has become famous for her act which she performs at this time of year to the music “Silent Night, Holy Night.” But that is no more outrageous than the crass materialism to which we yield at Christmas against the background of “Joy to the World! The Lord is come!”
But the Messiah has cleft the skin of human history. People often miss the main point of what happened at Bethlehem nearly 2000 years ago, which is that the baby grew up into the Son of Man who made a devastating challenge to a world of greed, oppression, sin, and alienation.
Yes, most of the world has not met the real Jesus; and with John the Baptist we ask each year, “Are you he who is to come, or shall we look for another?” John the Baptist raised that question while he was Herod’s prisoner in the Machreus Fortress overlooking the Dead Sea, and sent his disciples to find Jesus and ask it of him.
“If Jesus was the real Messiah, why wasn’t he doing more, doing what had long been expected of the Messiah? For what was Jesus waiting? Why didn’t he act more decisively?” Which means, that while John had met Jesus and even confessed him as the Messiah and baptized him, he never really knew who Jesus was.
So Jesus tells John’s disciples, “Go and tell John what you hear and see: the blind receive their sight, and the lame walk, lepers are cleansed, and the deaf hear, and the dead are raised up, and the poor have the good news of God proclaimed to them.” Yes, Jesus is saying to John and all the skeptics and casual believers then and ever since, “Take a second look. Draw near and watch God at work. Come see! Follow me all the way. You will then know me and know that I am the Messiah, and you will experience the in breaking of God’s Kingdom.”
So, the question is posed for each of us this Advent, “How do we see Jesus today? Who is this Jesus we claim to know and love? What does he ask and want of us? What do we hear him saying to us? Where do we find him in our world when he calls us to join him, and what is he doing here? What does he offer and promise us? What does he say about our life-style, our values, our political and economic systems? What does he say about how we treat the helpless among us, about our government’s policies for our people and toward other nations?
The answers to such questions are revealed in our commitment to God: how deep it is, how much do we yield ourselves to it, how involved are we in the hurting edges of human life. The answers are manifested in what we stand for and what we work for. Which means that when people meet us and live with us and walk beside us, they learn who the Messiah really is for us, whether we have actually met and are following Jesus.
Clarence Jordan, who founded Koinonia Farms in Georgia as part of his response and discipleship to Jesus, struggled with the harassment and vilification of neighbors and other racists. He once approached his brother Robert Jordan, who later became a State Senator and Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, asking him to represent Koinonia Farms legally.
“Clarence, I can’t do that,” Robert replied. “Why, if I represented you I might lose my job, my house, everything I’ve got.” “We might lose everything, too, Bob,” Clarence told his brother. “It’s different for you,” Robert replied.
“Why is it different? I remember, it seems to me, that you and I joined the church the same Sunday, as boys. I expect when we came forward the pastor asked me about the same questions he did you. He asked me, ‘Do you accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior?’ and I said, ‘Yes!’ What did you say?”
“I follow Jesus, up to a point, Clarence,” Robert answered. “Could that point by any chance be the cross?” Clarence continued. ‘’That’s right,” Robert said. “I follow him to the cross, but not on the cross. I’m not getting myself crucified.”
“Then I don’t believe you are a disciple,” Clarence declared. “You are an admirer of Jesus but not his disciple. I think you ought to go back to your church and tell them you are an admirer of Jesus, not a disciple.” “Well, now, if everyone who felt like I do did that, we wouldn’t have a church would we?” Robert said. ‘And Clarence replied, “The question is,’ Do you have a church?’” Yes. How do we see Jesus? Who is he for us? At Christmas we run the risk of meeting the Jesus we never knew. Every year some go to Bethlehem and come away astounded and transformed by who they find in there.
In a turn-around moment, such persons abandon their naive Sunday School image of Jesus, their matinee idol image of Jesus, their image of Jesus as gentle, meek, and mild who smiles benignly on whatever they choose to do.
They find, instead, the Jesus who is both an inspiring and disturbing presence; the Jesus who talks about turning the other cheek, taking up our cross, loving our enemies, seeking first the Kingdom of God, making peace, losing our life, feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, going the second mile, and believing God for the impossible.
Robert McAfee Brown begins his faith autobiography, Creative Dislocation: The Movement of Grace, with a series of snapshots or moments from his life, word pictures that summarize and illustrate his journey of faith. He calls them “sacramental moments” for as he says, “In a sacrament, life is for a single moment the way it is supposed to be in all moments.”
Several of the snapshots include his family, and one is set at Christmas time. It occurred one year when his four children, then grown and away from home, returned home for the holidays. “There we all are,” says Dr. Brown, “gathered around our family’s creche on Christmas Eve, putting the animals and the shepherds around the Baby Jesus, reminding us all in a profoundly moving way how Jesus is the center of sanity in a crazy world.”
So may it be! This Christmas we may meet the Jesus we never knew. We may come to greet him as a baby in a manger and find him as the Savior reaching out to us. He knows our name, this Messiah, who is the way into that truth which is life-for us and for our crazy world.