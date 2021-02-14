FAITH AND VALUES: Love makes the world go around

“Love Makes The World Go Round”
I read about two Western cowboys who were talking about a third cowboy. “He’s a real tough character,” one of them said, “and quick on the trigger. He can shoot before his pistol clears the holster.”
His friend was impressed. “That is fast,” he said, “if he can shoot before his pistol clears the holster. By the way what’s his name?” His friend answered with a smile, “Footless Frankie.” I guess all of us have shot ourselves in the foot by being too quick to criticize, too quick to condemn and to chastise.
But today is Valentine’s Day, a time to look for the good and to offer that expression of affection and love for one another. It is not a business or bank holiday and schools and businesses remain open as usual.
But it is a day so very special with its bright, red paper hearts and the day women and girls receive gifts, candy or flowers from their favorite “valentines.” I have been blessed with a beautiful wife and very fine daughters and a son as “my valentines.” Sometimes we must be reminded that love is the most miraculous force in the world.
Dr. Carl Menninger, one of the great contemporary figures in the field of psychology and psychiatry said, “Love is the medicine for the sickness of the world.
Do you remember your first experience of being in love? Poets and songwriters have employed millions of words and melodies to celebrate the transforming power of love. “It's love, it’s love that makes the world go 'round.” Or as a popular song put it a few years ago, “If you ain’t lovin, then you ain’t living…” Poor grammar, but great theology!
Love is the center of our lives. The power of love has driven persons to climb mountains, cross oceans, start wars, give up thrones. Love brings a glow to the face, a twinkle to the eye, a lightness to the step. No other force in this world can do that. Withhold love from a small baby, and he will become sickly and perhaps die, no matter how many vitamins and minerals he may be fed.
Without love we die. We were made for community, for sharing, for belonging. It is love that makes the world go ‘round. There is no force in the world that moves us and motivates us as does love.
Love tells us who we are. Love tells us we belong. It is love that brings us alive for it is love alone that affects us in heart, soul, mind, and strength. Love demands our all – our emotions, as well as our reason.
I like the story that Dale Galloway tells in his book, “Dream ANew Dream.” It is about a shy boy by the name of Chad. One day he came home and said, “You know what, Mom? Valentines’s Day is coming and I want to make a valentine for everyone in my class.”
His mother’s heart sank and she thought, “Oh, how I wish he would not do that.” Because every afternoon she would watch all the children coming home from school, and they would be laughing and hanging onto each other, books under their arms, all except Chad. He always walked behind them.
But she thought she would go along with him. So glue, paper, and crayons were purchased. For three weeks Chad painstakingly made 35 valentines. When the day came to deliver the valentines, he was so excited. This was his day. He stacked those valentines under his arm and ran out the door.
His mother thought, “You know this is going to be a tough day for Chad. I’m going to bake some warm cookies and give him some milk when he comes home from school and maybe that will ease the pain. He probably won’t be getting many valentines.” That afternoon she went to the window and scratched a little bit ofthe frost offthe glass and looked out. Sure enough, here came the big gang of children, laughing, valentines under their arms. They had really done well.
And there was Chad, coming up behind. He was walking faster than usual and she thought, “Bless his heart, he is ready to burst into tears. His arms are empty.” He came into the house, his face all aglow. He just marched right by her and all he could say with excitement was, “I didn’t forget a one... not a single one.”
Today is Valentine’s Day – not a day for thinking of self, but for thinking and expressing our love for others. We may not be able to get everyone to love us in return, but that need not keep us from giving our love. For love is the key to life!