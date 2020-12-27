FAITH AND VALUES: Lift up your hearts

One of my favorite “Hollywood star gazing” stories concerns a woman from Texas who was visiting her sister in Los Angeles. One warm summer day, while out shopping, they went into an ice cream parlor to get a cone. As the visitor stood waiting to be served, she looked to her right and there, sitting on a stool at the counter, was actor Paul Newman, eating a sundae. Well, the woman’s heart began to beat faster, for she had always adored Paul Newman in every movie he had made, and now there he sat within arm’s reach.
But she determined to restrain herself. She ordered her cone, paid for it, and walked out. Outside she was congratulating herself for not making a fool of herself, when she suddenly realized that she did not have her ice cream cone. She stepped back into the shop and spoke to her server, “I just bought an ice cream cone, but you never gave it to me.” “Oh? I know I gave you the cone,” declared the server. “Look,” the woman retorted, “do you see me eating the cone? Now, I paid for it and I’d like to have that ice cream cone!” It was then that Paul Newman spoke up. “Madam,” he said, “you put it in your purse.”
This same Paul Newman, whose presence on the screen and in person could excite strong emotional response, once gave an interview on the occasion of his 64th birthday, in which the actor said:
I look like I am having a lot of fun, but I should be having a lot more fun than I am. In work, I’m unhappy because I will never be good enough. I’ll never be a proper father, a great lover or an extraordinary boxer, a capable skier, or an astronaut.
These are things I’m missing. If they say you are accomplished or a great lover, but you don’t feel it, what good is it? They make that up about you; it has nothing really to do with you. I’m just a little kid from Shaker Heights, Ohio, who had some luck.
I suggest this for my epitaph: “Here lies Paul Newman who died a flop because his eyes turned brown.”
Paul Newman is not the only person who feels like that. Countless people, instead of celebrating their achievements, their contributions, their good fortune, and their blessings, lament instead their failures, their deficiencies, and regrets, and are convinced they are losers.
Ask them if they are enjoying life and many would have to admit, “No, I am not enjoying life--not really. I may act like I am and galvanize myself with pleasure, stay busy and do all the right things, but in the silence of a sleepless night I realize that deep down, I am not happy, fulfilled or glad to be alive.” So one man said to me, “I’m plain bummed out! I try to do what is expected of me, try to do what is supposed to make you happy, but nothing I do matters much!”
Advent and its promise answer the desperate yearnings of those who are not enjoying life, who do not feel fulfilled, who have given up on their dreams, who do not like who they have become, who are down on themselves and on life in general. The Advent promise sounds for those who are depressed and discouraged, who feel cheated or defeated, who have lost confidence in themselves, who don’t feel that they count anymore, who feels useless, who are convinced they are of no worth to anyone, who are tired of going through the motions and living a charade, who don’t feel close to anyone, who believe they are unlovable, who are lonely, and who no longer look forward to tomorrow.
Advent celebrates how the Messiah comes to all, especially to those who believe the Messiah would not pay any attention to them, but would pass them by unnoticed. Advent celebrates how Jesus came nearly 2,000 years ago, born a baby in a cave/stable at Bethlehem, how Jesus comes to us in this now moment and into the dilemmas, struggles, joys, and contradictions of life, and how Jesus will come again at the end of human history, when God completes the divine plan of salvation for all. As Jesus declares, “What I say to you, I say to all, ‘Watch!’” Yes, the Messiah comes to all-especially to the bummed out.
This also means that the Messiah comes to the devil-may-care, to those who have not heard about his coming and don’t want to, who don’t believe much in God, and believe less in Jesus, and the weird, crazy talk about his coming again. For people whose attitude is “damn everything but the circus,” who say they don’t believe in religion for the same reason that they don’t believe in Mother Goose, who grab all the gusto they can, who refuse to get involved and take responsibility, and who assume that they will live forever, the Messiah comes.
I once asked a young woman what religious training or church experience she had had when she asked about “staging” a wedding in our Sanctuary. She replied, “Oh, a little here and a little there. I like to keep God guessing.”
But I remember a letter an older friend once wrote to a lackadaisical young man:
Do you not know there comes a midnight hour when all must unmask? Do you suppose that life will forever suffer itself to be treated by you as a joke? Do you suppose that, like Cinderella, you can slip out a little before midnight? Or does this fail to concern you? Suppose no one troubled himself to guess your riddle? What then? Are you content to walk seven times around existence, like Joshua walking around the walls of Jericho, and blow your trumpet and watch the whole thing collapse. ...
To such persons with cavalier and blase attitudes, the Messiah comes. God comes in Christ with an urgency that says, “Wake up! Life is no joke! Moments pass and there are no compensations for the lost opportunities and overlooked miracles.” In Jesus’ coming, God says an emphatic “No!” to what is false, shallow, and lackadaisical about us, so that God can say “Yes!” to what is real and good and creative.
Carlyle Marney, Baptist preacher, author, and teacher wrote about visiting American troops on the front-lines in Korea, during the battles that raged in the 1950’s. He said he was hosted for a day by a Korean Roman Catholic priest. Marney spoke little Korean and the priest spoke little English, to they could not communicate very much. As they were walking down the road together in a cold rain, trudging through the mud, the grim evidence of war’s destruction and devastation was strewn all around them. It was the season of Advent, a time of darkness, a time of waiting.
Then it occurred to Dr. Marney that they did have a language in common – the language of worship that celebrates the Lord’s coming. So he turned to the priest and said in Latin,”Sursum corda” – ”Lift up your hearts.” The priest stopped and looked at Marney with a smile and in Latin spoke the triumphant response, “We lift them up unto the lord.”
In the Messiah, God comes to all of us – that is the promise. Especially does God come to those who don’t welcome or want His coming, who disdain and ridicule any idea of the Messiah coming, and to those who have given up hope that God will ever come to them, who believe they are beyond God’s loving them. The Messiah comes! He comes! So lift up your hearts!