FAITH AND VALUES: Kneeling in Bethlehem

In one of his latest books Leonard Sweet, shares a family vignette. Dr. Sweet writes:
A 2-year-old boy named Thane Phelan Sweet taught his parents [a] lesson one Christmas. When the creche was put up, Thane became quite enchanted with the baby Jesus lying in the manger. So enchanted, in fact, that Thane kept stealing baby Jesus from the manger and hiding him at various locations around the house.
Thane’s parents never knew where baby Jesus would turn up after he was found missing. One time he was found in the kitchen, in a manger of spoons in the utensil drawer. Another time, something fell out of the Christmas tree and upon investigation, sure enough, it was the baby Jesus amid the wrapped gifts. One morning Thane’s father went to put on his shoes, only to awaken baby Jesus with his toes.
No amount of parental entreaties to “leave baby Jesus where he belongs” could deter Thane from his self-appointed mission of finding new surprise places to stash the Savior. And when the parents were too slow in discovering where he had taken baby Jesus, Thane helped them out by placing him in the middle of the floor for immediate discovery.
Part of the wonder of this holy night and .the meanings that we celebrate in Christmas is how God is a God of surprises, a God who shows up in unexpected places and comes in unanticipated, non-rational ways. So much of what the miracle event of Christmas reveals defies human logic and expectation – it simply should not have happened.
I mean the almighty God who orders the planets in their courses and brings new worlds into being in galactic space chooses to reveal the divine nature and the divine purpose for the human family on planet earth in a human baby, born to ordinary people with commonplace needs. And it happens in the humble setting of a cave/stable surrounded by the moist warmth, pungent odors, and muffled movement of animals.
That’s not the way God operates, or so we assume. God is instead revealed in the forces that create the universe, and acts in grandiloquent gestures to shape human history in the clash of nations and the vast movements of people. Even the Hebrew people expected their Messiah to come majestically at the head of a conquering army who would restore the nation’s glory days under King David. As the poet put it:
They expected a King
To slay their foes and lift them on high
Thou earnest a tiny baby thing
To make a woman cry.
Yes! The birth of God occurs in an inconspicuous setting and reeks of simplicity and reticence. One asks why God did not use a few supernatural effects when the child was born. Oh, I know a brilliant star appeared – but not many knew why or for whom. Yes, I know there was an angelic choir, but no one other than a few poor nomadic shepherds heard them. So why didn’t God let loose a stupendous cataclysm or two such as occurred at the dawn of creation?
Because this very anomaly in Jesus’ birth reveals how God gives us gentle signs of His presence and power. God uses a gentle sign that respects individual integrity and honors personal privacy, that treats human emotions with care, that affirms personal worth and is premised on deep understanding and wholeness. We need a gentle sign that beckons and inspires, that attracts and elicits the highest and best in us.
When we are coerced or manipulated or indulged, we become mere puppets with servile minds and feckless wills. So God quietly comes down the back stairs at Bethlehem, lest He blind us by excess of light. And a Child is born Who will beckon and ennoble, challenge, and restore with the power of love.
Is this not why “the hopes and fears of all the years” meet in that Bethlehem cave/stable and why this night is called holy? Is this not why, if only for a little time on Christmas Eve, the world pauses and finds it possible to believe and hope that there will be peace on earth, that fear will be allayed, that hunger will be appeased and bread broken and shared between people, that we can live together free from greed, violence, oppression, exploitation, and indifference, that alienation can end in embracing, that ugliness will be replaced with beauty, that people will be fed, sheltered, and nurtured in dignity, that wastelands will be reclaimed?
There is only one way to claim such hope with faith, to receive God’s miracle and to claim the promise: Adeste Fideles – O come, all ye faithful, come ye to Bethlehem, come and adore him! Come, fall on your knees and meet God, who comes to meet us with love, meaning, and joy for this moment and for all our tomorrows.
A little girl once asked her mother a profound question, “Mommy, I know that we believe in God, but does God believe in us?” Kneeling in Bethlehem at the manger of the Christ Child, we find just how much God believes in us, how much He loves us, how much He wants and needs us.
He needs us to be centers of sanity, love, and caring in a chaotic world where people solve their problems with guns and violence, where human beings become economic units and mere statistics, where corruption and distortion mock civility and people sell their soul for momentary pleasure or power.
In this bit of time, just before the dawn of the Christmas morn, let us bow ourselves before God’s gift of love in Christ, open our hearts to the miracle, and offer ourselves to God.