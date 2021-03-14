FAITH AND VALUES: Inner braces for weathering crises

As we face the countless crises which come to us day by day in varied forms, we must learn the secret of how to weather them.
It may be that the hour of crisis strikes when a tremendous task is laid upon us and we feel that it is too much for us. Overcome with despondency and despair, we sit beneath our juniper tree as Elijah did in the long ago.
It may be the crisis of criticism when others bombard us with stinging, cutting, caustic remarks. We arrive at the point that we consider our only resource for such abusive treatment is to strike back with the same tactics.
It may be a grave problem that provokes a crisis. The solution is not forthcoming and we know not where to turn. Baffled and frustrated, we are at our wit’s end. It may be that crisis comes with a crushing blow of sorrow when a loved one is taken from us anti all life seems to tumble in about us.
It may be the crisis of decision when a choice – a crucial choice – is set before us. The easy wrong beckons and lures us. The hard right challenges and calls us. It may be a national crisis in which we, as vital cogs in the citizenry of our land, have so much at stake. We can’t wash our hands of it but must bear our share of the load.
The crisis may be international in scope when the whole bundle of humankind is involved and our common destiny hangs in the balance. Whatever form the crisis takes, the way to face it is with calmness and confidence. The art of weathering a crisis we must learn. It will stand us in good stead every day amid the constant crises that fall our lot.
A veteran congressman was taking to task a junior colleague for the vote he had cast upon a certain bill. “I had to,” he pleaded in his defense. “I was under very great pressure.” The elder lawmaker put his hand on the young man’s shoulder and asked pointedly: “Where are your inner braces?” There is our need if we would weather a crisis. We need certain inner braces. And what are some of those?
The first inner brace is wisdom. By this is meant more than knowledge. Wisdom is the ability to use our knowledge wisely, that is, with discernment and discretion. This is all important, for what we think, how we put our knowledge to work, determines how to live. We need a wisdom that considers a crisis in the light of the whole and thus views it in its proper perspective. We need a wisdom that concentrates upon the aspects of today’s crisis and not upon the unknown uncertainties of tomorrow. By worrying about tomorrow, we jeopardize the activity of today.
The second inner brace is strength. We need a strength greater than our own, a strength which enables us to stand where, otherwise, we would fall. We need the help of one more powerful than ourselves. We were not born to walk life’s way alone or to face life’s trails and troubles in our own strength. To lean upon God for strength turns our dependence and devotion God–ward.
The third inner brace is peace. We need a peace that keeps us calm and composed, serene and poised within, no matter how tumultuous the tempests of trial and trouble may rage without. We face a crisis in one of two ways, either with poise and composure or with agitation and frustration. Now the difference depends upon our mind–set, whether we have our minds stayed upon ourselves or upon God.
The fourth inner brace is courage. We need courage that can triumph over the fears that grip us tenaciously and unnerve us for life’s crises. It is the courage of our convictions that we need, for such courage enables us to stand in crises and triumph over fear. We have our beliefs. When we are sure of them, we will hold them, come what may.
The last inner brace is endurance. We need an endurance that will persevere in all things and endure to the end. When we give up before the goal is reached, calmness turns to frustration. Calmness amid crisis cannot come to us without the inner brace of endurance.
The Chinese word for crisis, we are told, is composed of two characters, one meaning danger and the other opportunity. Every crisis is a turning point, fraught with danger on the one hand, but filled with opportunity on the other.