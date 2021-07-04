FAITH AND VALUES: Human nature demands symbols

‘’’Human Nature Demands Symbols”
We stand on a curb watching a parade. Dignitaries pass in open cars, beauty queens on floats, high school bands march by.
Then comes the flag carried with pride. Manyin the crowd stand at attention. Some remove their hats, some place their hands over their hearts, perhaps a veteran touches an old scar, As Old Glory passes, something quickens in my heart, a lump forms in the throat, moisture wells up in the eyes.
Why this feeling of emotion? What we are viewing is a piece of cloth, printed with stripes and stars, and colors red, white, and blue. It has little intrinsic value, and costs only a few dollars. The thing that makes the flag different is that it is a symbol. As we view things- of our freedom, of those who have made the supreme sacrifice, ofthe bounty with which God has blessed our land.
We see a simple piece of cloth, but it is so precious a symbol that we will not permit it to touch the ground or be desecrated.
A woman sits alone and tenderly gazes at a simple band of gold on her finger. What is she looking at? Why such gentleness in her expression? Does she see only a strip of metal fashioned into a ring?
The wedding ring is a symbol. She is remembering young love and standing before an alter to pledge that love. She is recalling happy days and sad days, both unexpected joys and difficult roads.
This human nature of ours demands symbols. The heart craves tangible means to express the moods of the spirit. It seeks to cast in physical mold emotions which by nature belong only to the unseen realm. Symbols are attempts to view the invisible and to touch the untouchable. We find much symbolism in our churches- the centered Torah in the synagogue, the Crucifix in Roman Catholic churches, the unadorned Cross in Protestant sanctuaries. There is the use of candles, the beauty of windows, the wonder of music, the bread and wine of the sacraments.
It is impossible to take symbols out of life. If a person resolves never to use a symbol, he would never again shake hands with a friend, kiss a child, or salute his country’s flag. Symbols remind us of events, circumstances, emotions, and experiences which may be hard to articulate. They speak to mind, heart, and spirit and reinforce the deeper meanings of life. They are powerful.
The reverse is also true . A symbol neglected or omitted may result in loss. When husband and wife no longer touch, children are not embraced, when smiles are not shared, then something vital goes out of life.
As you move through this day, be alert to the symbols that you will see. Note the spires of churches pointing upward toward God. Be sensitive to the ways in which your family will speak to you. Respond to the waves that come from friends, the smiles bestowed by strangers.
In the expression of your deeper feelings, do not neglect words. There are things that people need to hear. But remember you also communicate with symbols. It may be that a gently touch, the giving of a single flower or helping with a single task will speak more meaningfully than any words. Human nature demands symbols.